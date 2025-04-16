The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Reveals HOW Sarah Sherman Apologized After SNL Mockery Blunder: 'Thank You For...'

Amid the controversial Saturday Night Live skit titled The White POTUS, which seemingly mocked Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea, in The White Lotus season 3, Sarah Sherman, who was featured in the parody, did a nice gesture for the actress, which could be her way of apologizing for the same.

Advertisement

Wood took to her Instagram story, revealing a pink and orange flower bouquet given by Sherman (who portrayed a version of her character, Chelsea, in the skit). The Toxic Town star wrote, “Thank you for the beautiful flowers, Sarah Sherman].”

For the unversed, Wood had publicly called out the NBC show on her Instagram stories and labeled the skit—which seemingly mocked her character for her teeth and British accent—as “unfunny and mean,” per the reports. She also mentioned, “Yes, take the piss for sure—that’s what the show is about—but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

As per NME, she revealed on her Instagram stories that she received an apology from the show. Wood also made sure to mention that it was not Sherman’s “fault.” She said, “Not hating on her, hating on the concept.”

After Wood called out the late-night comedy sketch show, this topic became a central point of discussion among netizens, who gave their respective opinions about the same.

Advertisement

Apart from Sherman, the SNL sketch in question also starred James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, Chloe Fineman as Melania Trump, and Jon Hamm as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who at one point dresses as Rick (played by Walton Goggins) from the HBO series. Additionally, the parody also featured Mickey Day as Donald Trump Jr.

ALSO READ: Gabriel Macht Reacts to ‘Fielding Questions’ About British Royal Family and Possibility of Meghan Markle Joining Suits LA