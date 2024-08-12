'This Feels Surreal': Kelly Ripa Reacts To Disney Legends Honor With Hilarious Speech; Gives Shoutout To Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa was officially named a Disney Legend on Sunday, August 11, at the D23 event in Anaheim, California. The talk show host, known for her television work over the last three decades, was honored for her significant contributions to the Walt Disney Company as per PEOPLE. Ripa accepted the honor with a lighthearted speech full of jokes and gratitude, making the occasion memorable for all who attended.

Ripa used her acceptance speech to poke fun at herself and her family. She began with a humorous remark, "What has she ever done? She doesn't even go here," quoting a famous line from the film Mean Girls and mocking any doubts about her deserving the award.

Ripa's speech was warm and humorous, as she expressed her surprise at being named a Disney Legend. "This feels surreal to me," she said. She thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger for the "truly magical experience."

Ryan Seacrest, Ripa's former cohost, presented her with the award, adding to the significance of the occasion. Seacrest, who left Live with Kelly and Ryan last year, had a sweet reunion with Ripa onstage.

She used the opportunity to thank Seacrest from the bottom of her heart, while also teasing him about his many hosting gigs: "I'm just so glad that you finally found something else to host."

Ripa also acknowledged the other Disney Legends being honored, sharing the surreal nature of the occasion for her. In typical Ripa fashion, she lightened the mood with jokes, including a playful jab at Iger: "I've known Bob for incidentally 35 years, and he has not aged a day. So I just want to know what ride that is."

Ripa's speech also touched on her personal connection to Disney, specifically how it influenced her life. She gave a heartfelt shoutout to her husband, Mark Consuelos, whom she met on the set of All My Children, which aired on ABC, a Disney network.

"I owe everything to the Walt Disney Company—both professionally and personally," Ripa said, referring to her meeting with Consuelos, whom she described as her "smoking hot husband."

Ripa added a humorous note about their three children, saying that they made their sons Michael and Joaquin, and daughter Lola, "right backstage in the Disney labs."

