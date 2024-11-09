Throwback: When Beyoncé Revealed Why Her Recent Hits Renaissance and Cowboy Carter Didn't Have Music Videos; Find Out Amid Her Grammy Nominations

In an era dominated by visuals, Beyoncé took a strikingly different approach with her last two albums, Renaissance(2022) and Cowboy Carter (2024), opting to skip music videos altogether. In an interview with GQ, the music icon shared why she resisted calls from fans to release “the visuals,” saying her aim was to center the listener’s experience solely on her voice and the complex layers of the music itself.

Speaking to GQ, Beyoncé expressed her intent to pull back from the hyper-visual environment that defines the modern music scene. "I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice,” she said. For Beyoncé, each track is a carefully constructed journey, weaving in intricate history and instrumentation that, she believes, deserves time and patience to fully appreciate. The decision to forgo videos reflects her belief that sometimes visuals can actually detract from the music’s depth and quality. “The years of hard work and detail put into an album that takes over four years! The music is enough,” she stated, reinforcing her commitment to letting the sound speak for itself.

Instead of traditional music videos, Beyoncé chose to share visuals through her Renaissance World Tour, which kicked off in May 2023 and included 53 shows around the globe before concluding that October. Fans witnessed an immersive, live interpretation of the songs, and Beyoncé later released the tour as Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, a concert film that premiered in theaters in December. The unique live experience, along with her cinematic concert film, became the only “visuals” fans received for these albums, allowing her audiences to become an integral part of the music’s representation.

Beyoncé also took the opportunity in the interview to share some of her current artistic inspirations. She named contemporary artists like Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, and Chloe x Halle as sources of creative fuel. Additionally, she expressed admiration for rappers Doechii and GloRilla, and called out a rising Houston rapper, That Mexican OT, for his impressive style. She admitted that her listening habits often veer toward the classics, citing icons like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and artists from the Stax label as musical staples that continue to inspire her. “I spend most of my time listening to the classics,” she said, suggesting that her latest albums are influenced by the timeless sounds of soul and R&B.

In terms of cinematic influences, Beyoncé revealed her recent favorite films and series, which include Inside Out 2, a movie she called “brilliant,” and current series such as House of the Dragon and The Chi. Through her cultural interests, Beyoncé demonstrates a deep appreciation for storytelling, whether through music, film, or television, that resonates beyond the immediate, visual-heavy pop culture cycle.

Beyoncé’s choice to focus on audio alone reflects her dedication to artistic authenticity and the power of pure music to evoke imagery and emotions without added visuals. As she earns Grammy nominations for her recent work, her decision has resonated with fans and critics alike, drawing attention to her voice, songwriting, and production skills. In a world where visuals often overshadow sound, Beyoncé’s minimalist, music-first approach reaffirms her status as a visionary who pushes the boundaries of the art form. This unconventional path has ultimately strengthened her connection with listeners, giving them the space to interpret and experience her music in personal, profound ways.

