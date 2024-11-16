Throwback: When Millie Bobby Brown Responded to Critisim About Her Accent; Says 'I'm Sorry If It Offends You...'

Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame with Stranger Things, has often faced criticism for her changing accent. Growing up between England and the United States, the actress has developed a unique way of speaking, which she says reflects her surroundings and experiences. In an interview with Max Balegde on TikTok, Brown opened up about the backlash and explained her perspective on the issue.

Brown explained that her fluctuating accent stems from her upbringing and her career as an actress. “I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America,” she shared, emphasizing how her environment influences her speech. Brown admitted that her accent naturally adapts to those around her, whether it’s her fiancé or people like Jimmy Fallon, who have distinct American accents. “I can’t help that… and now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]!” she said, adding that her adaptations are unintentional.

Addressing critics directly, Brown apologized, saying, “I’m sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I’m trying my best!” She emphasized that as an actor, mimicking accents is part of her craft and personal evolution.

The actress, who gained worldwide fame at just 12 years old through Netflix’s Stranger Things, has grown up under intense public scrutiny. Despite the criticism, Brown remains unapologetic about her efforts to adapt and evolve, both personally and professionally.

Millie Bobby Brown’s candid response highlights the challenges of growing up in the spotlight while navigating cultural and professional influences. Her unapologetic yet heartfelt explanation serves as a reminder that adapting to one’s surroundings is a natural part of life—and something she embraces as both an actor and a person.

