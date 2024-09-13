Throwback: When Sophie Turner Claimed She Learned Of Joe Jonas' Divorce Plan Through Media

In a surprising revelation, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner claimed she learned of Joe Jonas’ plan to file for divorce not through him, but from the media. The actress made this claim in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan, sparking further public interest in their ongoing separation and custody battle.

Turner’s Lawsuit and Custody Dispute

In her lawsuit filed on Thursday, Turner requested the return of her two daughters—Willa, 3, and a younger daughter, 14 months—to England. She alleged Jonas' wrongful retention of the children, which began on Sept. 20. According to Turner, the couple had agreed to make England their permanent home during a conversation last Christmas, but Jonas has since changed his stance.

The dispute intensified after the couple had a discussion about custody following their split. Turner reiterated the plan to move back to England, but Jonas reportedly refused to hand over the children’s passports, complicating the situation. Turner's legal team argues that Jonas is preventing the children from returning to England.

Joe Jonas’ Response and Statement

In response to Turner’s filing, Jonas’ representative issued a statement asserting that Turner was aware of the divorce proceedings before they were filed. The statement also claimed the couple had a cordial meeting in New York where they discussed co-parenting arrangements. According to Jonas’ team, an agreement had been reached to work towards shared custody of the children.

Advertisement

However, Jonas alleged that Turner later demanded to take the children permanently to the UK and asked for their passports, sparking the legal dispute. Jonas' team insists he is seeking shared custody, allowing the children to be raised in both the U.S. and the UK, while highlighting that the children have primarily lived in the U.S.

As the legal battle between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas unfolds, both parties are navigating a complex situation involving custody and co-parenting. While Turner claims she was blindsided by the divorce filing, Jonas’ team maintains that she was aware of the decision. The outcome of this dispute will undoubtedly shape the future of their co-parenting arrangement, with the well-being of their children at the forefront of both arguments.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Have ‘Decided To Focus On What’s Best’ For Their Children, Says Source