Travis Kelce Goes Husband Mode for Taylor Swift's Guitar with 15,000 USD Bid Creating Enviable Moment; Watch

Travis Kelce made headlines at the Patrick Mahomes 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic charity gala on Thursday, May 15, when he placed a USD 15,000 bid on a Taylor Swift-signed Tortured Poets Department guitar, only to jokingly bow out with a husband-like quip that had the audience laughing.

The signed guitar, donated by Swift herself, was one of the top auction items at the event held in Las Vegas. In a video posted by Instagram user Lauren Door, Kelce was seen holding up his auction paddle as the bid on the guitar climbed from USD 10,000 to USD 15,000. Standing beside him at the table was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, seemingly ready to support the moment.

Just as the bidding reached USD 15,000, Kelce sat down and was heard joking, “I just realized I have that already,” drawing laughter from the crowd. The playful moment quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans reacting warmly.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Aww, his comment is soooo cute!” Another added, “He’s flexing. I’m so jealous of him.” Others chimed in with reactions like “just cute as heck,” and “He's the biggest Swiftie ever.”

Some even speculated Kelce's bid was meant to boost interest in the auction item. “Bet on it to raise the offer then bowed out,” one person commented.

Although Taylor Swift was not in attendance this year, she did join Kelce at last year’s event, where she was seen smiling and enjoying his antics. This time, her presence was still felt, especially with the guitar from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which was a direct donation for the auction.

Travis Kelce has been open about being a longtime Swiftie and often supports Swift both publicly and privately. This lighthearted auction moment further cemented his image as a supportive partner, with fans affectionately calling it a 'husband move.' In the end, the signed Taylor Swift guitar went to another bidder, but Kelce’s sweet and funny moment stole the show.

