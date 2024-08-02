'We Just Want Her To...': Here's What Cardi B's Friends Feel About Her Filing For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B revealed on August 1 that she is expecting her third child, just one day after filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Offset. The couple, who married in September 2017, has had ups and downs in their relationship.

They have a daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, and a son Wave Set, two and a half years old. Cardi previously filed for divorce in September 2020 but later dropped it implying they had reconciled, as per PEOPLE. According to a representative of Cardi B, her latest divorce filing is "not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."

Cardi's friends are supporting her following her recent divorce filing and pregnancy announcement. A friend of hers told PEOPLE exclusively that the divorce is "something they had been discussing and talking about for a while."

The friend continued, "It wasn't like, ‘Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.' She's been very calm about everything, and she's focused on her kids. She is excited about this new baby, and she's recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good."

According to the source, Cardi and Offset have been at odds for "at least a year or so," but their decision to split appears amicable. "Her friends just want her to be happy," the source explained. "We've seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it's like we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her life. You're so successful."

Cardi B's music career is unaffected. According to the source, Cardi's highly anticipated follow-up album to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy, is "coming at some point this year" and she has "been in the studio every night." The source added that she is currently finishing up recording and there is no set date, but the music isn't changing anything.

In an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, Cardi expressed her gratitude for a new beginning. Along with photos of her growing belly, she wrote, "You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion. I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through."

