‘We’re Gonna be Snooping Around’: Snoop Dogg’s Hilarious Visit To Louvre During Paris Olympic

Snoop Dogg isn’t just leaving the 2024 Paris Olympics as a torchbearer and sports commentator. He might now be an art historian in the making, too. The Gin and Juice rapper, 52, toured the Louvre for NBC Olympics & Paralympics' TikTok account. The video, posted on August 2nd, showed Snoop giving his unique take on the art. This included claiming to be “Mona Lisa’s twin brother” jokingly and mistaking Cupid for a lady.

“You ever see Night at the Museum? Well tonight, you get to go in the museum with Snoop Dogg. And we're gonna be snooping around,” starts Snoop off the clip. He is then taken by one of the tour guides to learn about some iconic works of art within it.

Snoop’s first stop was the Mona Lisa. He stated jokingly that he’d discovered something familial: “Just found out I was Mona Lisa's twin brother, Tony Lisa.” Moving over to another side of the painting he added, “OK, I like that. That was hard. She smile real hard when I stand on this side.”

As they continued, Snoop asked about a piece, "Is that somebody's head getting chopped off?" They arrived at The Winged Victory of Samothrace, where Snoop identified which wing was real and which one was fake. This prompted his tour guide to shout bravo.

Afterward, they visit Cupid and Psyche by Francois-Edouard Picot; and their first impressions are not good because Snoop thinks these are “two ladies” on a bed; realizes his mistake quickly as he says, “That ain't a lady? That's a man” while pointing Cupid saying, “Cupid! I knew it was somebody I knew.”

Lastly, the painting was Liberty Leading the People. He made a joke about seeing a revolutionary cap and said, “She got on what I got on right now.”

This summer in France, Snoop has embraced multiple roles. Apart from visiting the Louvre and reporting for NBC, he had the privilege of being an Olympic torchbearer through Saint-Denis. Then he danced and waved to people at that event while recalling Muhammad Ali’s famous moment during the 1996 Atlanta games.

Snoop shared this with NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico: “It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there. This is my own version of it. I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.”

He says that this situation says a lot about America and where we’re at in this world. He adds that France as well, has connected dots as they have allowed him to do this, which means a lot. To him, it’s a dignified honor and utmost respect.

Snoop Dogg’s journey at the Olympics and his Louvre tour showed his sense of humor and charisma as well as reverence for history and culture.

