What Do Lady Gaga's Cryptic Instagram Posts Mean? Joker: Folie A Deux Star Has THIS To Say

Lady Gaga has had quite the year in 2024. From her stunning performance at the Paris Olympics to her highly anticipated role in Joker: Folie à Deux, the pop icon is capturing attention on many levels.

As fans eagerly await her comeback to the big screen, Gaga has piqued their interest with a series of cryptic Instagram posts. Gaga is known for revealing insights into her life and career, and her most recent messages have left fans wondering what she is hinting at.

Gaga's posts included three striking images with bold messages. The first said, "I'm ready for my interview." This was followed by another that said, "Don't tell me what to wear."

Finally, she shared, "No duct tape, no mission." These interesting lines sparked many theories online. Fans are curious about whether she is teasing new music, promoting her film, or simply expressing her thoughts.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gaga addressed the rumors around her posts. Denny Directo of ET brought up the subject, saying, “I know you are speaking to your fans through these cryptic messages. I mean, Gaga, is this promo for the film or for your new single? What are you trying to tell us?”

This question took Gaga off guard. After a little pause, she said, "It's a secret." She went on, "There was a good question there; it stumped me."

This witty answer drew fans' interest even more than before. While many believe the posts are for the promotion of Joker: Folie à Deux, it is possible that Lady Gaga is also raising excitement for her upcoming music release.

Advertisement

Aside from her role in Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga has another exciting project in the works. Earlier this month, she shared a sneak peek at her schedule on social media, labeled XX October: LG7 first single. This means that a new single will be released in October, which adds to the theories surrounding her Instagram messages.

In Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga plays Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who returns as Arthur Fleck. The film has garnered a lot of talk since its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, when it received a standing ovation. Todd Phillips directed Joker 2, which marks Gaga's first appearance in the franchise.

As the release date for Joker: Folie à Deux approaches on October 4, 2024, fans are excited to watch how Gaga's roles in film and music will play out. The combination of her cryptic posts and upcoming projects suggests that Gaga is intentionally creating suspense for her comeback to the acting and music career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ice Spice Revealed Breaking Down In Tears After Receiving Taylor Swift Collab Offer