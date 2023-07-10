Who is Rikkie Valerie Kolle? 5 things to know about Transgender woman who won Miss Netherlands title

Becoming the first transgender person to win the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant, Rikkie Valerie Kollé has grabbed the eyeballs and interest of the whole world. According to the jury of the competition, they were impressed by her "clear mission" and "iron strong story".

Who is Rikkie Valerie Kollé?

Rikki Valerie Kollé was born in Breda, in the south Netherlands. The 22-year-old model is of the Dutch-Moluccanac ethnicity. She celebrated her win on her Instagram writing, "I did it! It’s unreal but I can call myself Miss Netherlands 2023. It was an educational and wonderful process, my year can no longer be broken."

Rikkie Valerie Kollé wants to be a voice and role model

In Kollé's entry profile, she wrote, "I know better than anyone what it's like to feel alone and not be surrounded by only positive thoughts. When I was little and came out as transgender, it wasn't easy for everyone and I also suffered from it."

She continued, "I want to be a voice and role model for young women and queer people. Through my commitment and strength, I hope to bring about change in society."

Rikkie Valerie Kollé is the 2nd trans person ever to compete in a beauty pageant

Winning the Miss Netherlands title Kollé has definitely set an example for the queer community all around the world. She has become only the second transgender person to ever participate in a beauty Pageant. Spanish model Angela Ponce was the first ever person from the trans community to compete and win Miss Universe Spain.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé started transitioning as a teenager

"I think I was born in the wrong body," this statement by Kollé reflected that she knew early on that she was a woman. She changed her name from Rik to Rikkie at 11 years of age and started transitioning at 16 years old.

"I was born little Rik, but I wanted to be a big Rikkie. Transitioning from male to female became something that made me feel at home, and transgender woman too."

Rikkie Valerie Kollé is off to participate in Miss Universe!

By winning the Miss Netherlands title, Rikki Valerie Kolle has got herself a ticket to the much-coveted Miss Universe taking place in El Salvadore later this year. She will only become the second transgender person to compete in the 63-year-old contest.