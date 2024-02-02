Who Is Robin Thicke's Fiancée April Love Geary? All About Her Life and Career As Singer Reveals 2024 Wedding Plan

Singer Robin Thicke is all set to marry his fiancée, April Love Geary, this year after getting engaged to her six years ago. After his divorce from ex-wife Paula Patton, Thicke found love in April, a model who gained popularity with her presence on social media.

While in a conversation with People Magazine on Wednesday (January 31), the singer highlighted his relationship, saying, "April is the most amazing woman a man could ask for." Giving insights into his relationship, he promptly added, "My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we've matured into three-time parents together." The duo entered into a commitment in 2018 and have three children together.

Further, Robin Thicke expressed, "Wedding plans are a priority; we're looking at 2024, and we're very excited."

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s relationship timeline

The Blurred Lines singer got together with April Love Geary in 2014 after his divorce from his ex-wife. The two were often seen at public events. After dating for four years, the duo took their relationship to the next step and got engaged.

Thicke and Geary will be hooked forever after nine years of a relationship and three kids. Earlier this year, April posted a series of photos on Instagram, sharing the love of her life on the platform.

Robin Thicke’s professional life

Robin Thicke released his latest track, Close to You, in October 2023. The track had Annie Tracy joining hands with him for the new single. About the track, Tracy said, “I wrote this song in 2021 with producer Mike Sabbath in Los Angeles. I remember leaving the studio feeling like we created something really special and honest.”

She further added, “When my A&R/mentor, Tricky Stewart, said that he shared the song with Robin Thicke this year and he loved it so much that he wanted to support the song and my journey by joining me on the record, I was blown away, humbled and grateful. He is the first artist that I will have shared a song with in my career thus far, and what an insane artist to start with! He’s such a legend.”

