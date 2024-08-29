Who Stars In Jeff Goldblum's Kaos? Meet The Cast Of New Netflix Series Ft. Harry Potter, Jurassic Park Legends

"The war has begun." Kaos, another brand new Netflix series, billed as a "modern-day contemporary retelling of Greek mythology," is here. Starring Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum, and Harry Potter star David Thewlis, among several others, the darkly comedic series is set to premiere on August 29.

From Chernobyl's producers and creator of The End of the F*cking World Charlie Covell, the show centers on six mortals who, while battling corrupt and haughty Greek mythological gods, learn how they are related to one another and to a long-standing ancient prophecy. The series appears to be quiet vicious and unsettling from its trailer which was dropped in July end. Let’s meet the star-studded cast members of the upcoming series below.

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Goldblum plays Zeus, the King of the Gods, in the show. All-knowing, merciless, and sometimes kind, he is unaware that a scheme to bring him down has started. Zeus, the megalomaniacal king of the gods dressed in tracksuits, becomes agitated when he notices a new wrinkle on his forehead because he believes it is a sign that an old prophecy about the demise of the Olympian god family, which includes him, is coming true.

In an effort to support his rule, Zeus forges alliances with formidable foes and disregards wise counsel, making decisions that jeopardize humankind as a whole.

David Thewlis as Hades

Zeus' middle brother Hades is the deity of death. Managing the affairs of the living is a family responsibility. As the sole family member who takes Zeus' prophecy seriously, he puts in more labor than everyone else and never takes a break from his duties overseeing the Underworld. But his attempts to assist backfire spectacularly.

Advertisement

Janet McTeer as Hera

Being the sister of Zeus, Hera is the queen of the gods and is wed to him. The pantheon of ancient Greece was essentially a family affair. Hera is in serious danger as Zeus gets more insane. Also, she is hiding a dangerous secret that, if discovered by Zeus, could endanger her life.

McTeera describes Hera as “complicated, evil, hideous.” regarding the character, she told Netflix TUDUM, “She genuinely loves her husband, she loves power and all things decadent. She’s a complicated person rather than just flat-out evil. She’s not even a trope. She’s not even an archetype, because she’s a god. That makes it interesting.”

Reiki Ayola as Persephone

Hades' wife and ruler of the Underworld is Persephone. She has devoted much of her life to refuting the myths that have been spread over millennia of ancient, Renaissance, and modern art, which hold that she was kidnapped by him and forced into child marriage. Hades is adored by Persephone, who happily wedded him. However, she finds his family intolerable.

Advertisement

As per Ayola, Persephone is “really smart and very much her own person”. She also believes that Hades and Persephone are “the only happy couple in the series.”

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon

The sea god Poseidon is the younger brother of Zeus. Poseidon, living a carefree life on a yacht close to Crete, is more of a laid-back pleasure seeker than a prophet of doom. Zeus's paranoia, however, alters that, endangering Poseidon and someone he loves, as well as the family unit.

Stephen Dillane as Prometheus

The oldest friend of Zeus is Prometheus. He is the one that Zeus has tied to a cliff and has an eagle regularly peck his liver as retribution for taking fire from the gods and giving it to humanity. Covell claims that the battle between Zeus and Prometheus is "the spine of the show" since it personifies the struggle between divine authority and free will, as well as between the elites and the general populace.

Advertisement

Prometheus is confined by physical manacles, so he can't do much to aid in the scheme against his jailor, but he is part of a much older, grander scheme to overthrow Zeus and the gods. All he can do is hope that it will work at last.

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy

Riddy hardly feels important in her own life, thus she has no notion of her cosmic significance. Her opulent life appears wonderful from the outside because she is the wealthy wife of world-famous musician Orpheus, but Riddy is incredibly unhappy and knows she needs to make a change. And sure enough, a fortuitous meeting at a grocery store one morning provides precisely that.

The majority of Greek mythology retellings refer to "Riddy" as Eurydice. She’s a legendary figure, but a largely passive one, which Perrineau was intrigued to explore.

Other cast members include Killian Scott as Orpheus who is married to Riddy, Nabhaan Rizwa as Dionysus who is Zeus’ favorite son, Misia Butler as Caeneus, Stanley Townsend as Minos, Leila Farzad as Minos’ daughter Ari, Billie Piper as Cassandra, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Suzy and Eddie Izzard as Lachy aka Lachesis, among others.

ALSO READ: Bad Monkey Episode 4 Recap: Why Did Nick Ends Up Killing Yizzy? Explored