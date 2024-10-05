Why Did Jax Taylor Resubmit His Divorce Petition From Brittany Cartwright? Here's What We Know

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s marriage has hit a legal snag after the former Vanderpump Rules star resubmitted his divorce petition. The move comes after Taylor made some significant errors in his initial filing, where he incorrectly claimed that he and Cartwright were never legally married. The couple, who wed in 2019 and share a son, have been navigating their separation since earlier this year.

Taylor, 45, first submitted the divorce paperwork late last month, representing himself. In the initial filing, he inaccurately stated that he and his estranged wife were never legally married and gave Cartwright full custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz. The mistake prompted a quick response from Cartwright, 35, who corrected the claim on Instagram, stating, “We are legally married. I’m guessing filling out paperwork is hard for some people.”

Taylor has since hired attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan to correct the errors and resubmit the divorce petition in Los Angeles. According to a statement from Taylor’s representative, "Jax made errors in filling out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, but those errors will be amended without delay." They also clarified that custody of Cruz had already been resolved privately, with both parents prioritizing their son’s well-being.

Adding some humor to the situation, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, who officiated the couple’s 2019 wedding, weighed in on the mishap, saying, "I can confirm this. Pastor Lance signed the papers," replying to Cartwright’s Instagram post.

Taylor, who spent time in an in-patient mental health treatment facility in August, returned home to divorce papers. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder during his stay, he told fans he was working to manage his anger issues. Cartwright addressed the separation on their joint podcast When Reality Hits, explaining that she finally found the strength to leave the "toxic relationship."

While the divorce process has been rocky, both Taylor and Cartwright remain focused on co-parenting their son Cruz. Though Cartwright filed for divorce earlier this year, sources indicate that Taylor is fully supportive of the decision and hopes to maintain an amicable relationship. As they move forward with their separate lives, the former couple’s primary concern continues to be their child’s best interests.

