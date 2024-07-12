Why Was Kanye West's Vultures1 Taken Down From Spotify? Explained

Since the beginning of their collaboration, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West have struggled with technical issues, and now their debut album is no longer available on a popular streaming platform. Without any explanation from the artists or the giant streaming service Spotify, Vultures 1 was taken down from the platform on Thursday, July 11.

Why was Vultures1 removed from Spotify?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album, Vultures 1, has had a rollercoaster ride of a release. Following a series of delays and a canceled sequel project, fans were further confused when the album vanished from Spotify without explanation.

This unexpected move caused a stir among fans. Social media was flooded with reactions, with some expressing shock "WHAAAT" and frustration "I was literally listening to it!". Others, however, seemed unsurprised, citing Kanye West's history of controlling his music's availability

However, this appeared to be a technical glitch. Vultures 1 reappeared on Spotify just a few hours later. This incident adds to the already unusual rollout of the album.

The news of the missing album comes on the heels of Kanye West's (now legally known as Ye) apparent retirement from music. This announcement was made public through a text message to rapper Rich The Kid, who shared it on social media. However, the validity of this retirement remains unclear.

Earlier, Apple Music removed it but later restored

Vultures 1, a joint release with the R&B singer Ty Dolla Sign, briefly disappeared from Apple Music back in February. Apple didn't explain the removal. However, since the album's release, allegations of unapproved sample usage have plagued it.

Fuga, the LP distributor said its upload violated a service agreement. The album later returned to the service. Even though Vultures 1 faced challenges to listen to, it still debuted at No. 1 on the February 24 Billboard 200 chart, becoming West's 11th and Ty Dolla Sign's first No. 1 album respectively. In its first week of release, Vultures 1 earned 148,000 equivalent album units in the US, according to Billboard and its Luminate data service.

