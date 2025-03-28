Will Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones Join MCU With Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher? Actress Reacts

Jessica Jones was one of the prime entries on Netflix under its Marvel outings. With Krysten Ritter playing the character and now Daredevil: Born Again winning hearts all around the globe, people are hoping to see the alcoholic P.I. enter the MCU or at least make a cameo in the ongoing Disney+ series.

This exciting thought was addressed by the actress herself recently, making an appearance on CBS Mornings. Krysten Ritter was asked to share an update related to her superhero character and the chances of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Maintaining that she loves playing Jessica Jones, the actress from Breaking Bad went on to add, "I think it's so exciting that there seems to be such an appetite to see her again. I get asked about it almost every day. We remain cautiously optimistic."

Krysten Ritter then also mentioned that if Marvel Studios offered the opportunity to join the massively successful films, she would be ready to be a part of the franchise. The actress from Confessions of a Shopaholic then went on to joke about the character’s jacket, stating, "I may or may not have the jacket that I stole from set."

For those unversed, Jessica Jones first aired in 2015 and ran till 2019. The What Happens in Vegas actress then returned alongside other Netflix’s Marvel characters in Defenders, which was led by Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

Advertisement

Defenders starred Finn Jones as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, as well as Elodie Yung as Elektra.

Daredevil: Born Again has now opened doors for all the above-mentioned characters to join the MCU. If you have been watching it closely, in the series' trailer, Luke Cage was already teased, while also including Jon Bernthal's The Punisher in the ongoing show.

You can stream Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.