How did BLACKPINK react to news of headlining Coachella? Co-founder says ‘bigger and better than anyone’

BLACKPINK was announced as the first K-pop act to headline the famed Coachella 2023 festival. In April 2023, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, officially made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to do two consecutive weeks of shows for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. A recent clip from the behind-the-scenes footage of the BORN PINK World Tour is now going viral thanks to their reaction of when they first heard the news.

The video reveals the group after their first day in Paris, performing at the Paris Accor Arena on December 11, 2022, following which co-founder of the Coachella festival Paul Tollett can be seen breaking the news to the members. After first listening to the news, Jisoo and Rosé can be seen expressing their eagerness to reveal it to Jennie who seems shocked to hear the big announcement. Interestingly, it is Paul Tollett’s words that have caught the attention of the fans the most. He can be heard saying, “You’re just bigger and better than anyone. It’s so logical.”

The celebration from the BLACKPINK members and the obviousness in his voice is the definite highlight of the clip doing the rounds. Soon, Lisa can be seen joining the three and appearing wide-eyed and emotional. The girls say things like, “I’m so excited”, This is crazy”, and “Such a dream come true”, following which the youngest begins to chant the name of the festival.

The four-member girl group headlined Coachella 2023 with a roster full of fan favorites ranging from their debut days to their most recent hits. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were able to perform solo stages of their individual tracks including the latest from Jisoo, FLOWER. The crowd was mesmerized by the K-pop team’s performance which received mostly positive reactions.

Since then, BLACKPINK has continued their BORN PINK World Tour, taking over cities around the world with sold-out shows, and are in fact set to return to Paris next month. It has also been reported that following the conclusion of their Melbourne show, the members will be taking a break to rest for about a month and then resume their concerts.

