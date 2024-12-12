5 films on Netflix that have the perfect plot for a web series

The success of a great film often lies in its potential to explore deeper storylines and characters. Some films on Netflix have the perfect elements to be reimagined as captivating web series, offering richer narratives and more immersive experiences. Here are a few films that would make an exciting transition to the small screen.

5 films on Netflix that deserve to be turned into thrilling web series

1. Drishyam

Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat, is a gripping thriller that centers around Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn), a man who goes to great lengths to protect his family after they accidentally commit a crime. The film’s clever plot, which revolves around secrets, lies, and suspense, is tailor-made for a web series format.

A series would allow for deeper character exploration, more twists, and a greater exploration of the dark web of crime and justice. With the right pacing, the tension can build gradually over multiple episodes, making it an edge-of-the-seat experience for viewers.

2. Ludo

Anurag Basu's Ludo is a delightful anthology of intertwined stories with quirky characters, spanning a variety of human emotions. The film offers a colorful and eclectic mix of comedy, drama, and suspense. A web series adaptation would allow for each character’s backstory to be expanded, diving deeper into their lives, motivations, and struggles.

The intricate web of connections between the characters can be developed across episodes, providing ample room for new subplots and character arcs that weren't explored in the film. The whimsical storytelling style and multiple plotlines would make a perfect binge-worthy series.

3. Article 15

Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is a hard-hitting crime drama based on true events, highlighting the systemic issues of caste-based discrimination in India. The film’s powerful narrative, featuring an upright cop's pursuit of justice in a small town, could be explored more deeply in a series format.

A web series could explore different cases, uncovering layers of corruption, injustice, and social issues within the police force and society. With its intense tone, this show could serve as both an investigative thriller and a social commentary, striking a powerful chord with audiences.

4. Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is a delightful and sensitive comedy-drama that tackles the subject of same-s*x marriage in a conservative Indian society. The movie’s refreshing take on societal norms, familial expectations, and the journey of self-acceptance could be expanded beautifully into a web series.

A series format would allow for the exploration of the emotional complexities of the lead characters and their families. It would also provide room to highlight societal pressures, personal growth, and the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in India. A multi-episode series would allow for a deeper exploration of relationships, family dynamics, and cultural transformation.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a film about self-discovery, friendship, and living life to the fullest, as three friends embark on an unforgettable road trip across Spain. While the film beautifully captures the essence of friendship and personal growth, a web series would allow viewers to take a longer journey with the characters.

Imagine more intimate conversations, deeper exploration of their backstories, and greater focus on the emotional arcs of each character. The scenic locations, the friendships, and the philosophy of living in the moment can unfold over several episodes, making it an ideal series to inspire and entertain over a longer period.

Each of these films has the kind of rich narrative, character depth, and universal themes, and transforming these films into web series could unlock even more layers to their stories, giving fans a chance to enjoy them in a fresh, extended format. These adaptations would definitely be binge-worthy!

