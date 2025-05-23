6 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Alia Bhatt jets off to Cannes in style, Deepika Padukone makes head-turning appearance at airport and more
From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and more, many celebs were spotted out and about in the city.
On May 23, 2025, fans were able to see their favorite celebs out and about in the city. Alia Bhatt was snapped at the airport, jetting off to France to make her Cannes 2025 debut. Later, Deepika Padukone was also clicked at Mumbai airport, heading to an undisclosed location. Take a look at some big celebrity sightings of the day!
1. Alia Bhatt jets off to Cannes 2025 in style
Early morning, on May 23, 2025, Alia Bhatt flew to France from Mumbai to make her most anticipated debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The National Award-winning actress started serving looks right from the airport as she donned a white Gucci top with blue baggy pants, a tan jacket, and a pair of white sneakers. With golden hoops and dark eyewear, she completed her stylish airport look.
2. Deepika Padukone rocks airport fashion
Bollywood diva and mother to Dua Padukone Singh, Deepika Padukone, made a surprising appearance at the Mumbai airport. Like always, she didn’t fail to impress the fashion police with her stylish airport look. The Fighter actress arrived donning a comfortable t-shirt dress with fitted blue pants. She rounded up her look with a sleek bun and white sneakers.
3. Tiger Shroff looks dashing at Mumbai airport
Handsome hunk Tiger Shroff rocked an all-brown look as he stepped into Mumbai airport. The son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff showcased his muscles by wearing a t-shirt with tight-fitted short sleeves. He paired it with brown cargo pants, matching shoes, and classic shades.
4. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrive hand-in-hand
B-town lovers, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, expressed their PDA while heading to an undisclosed location from Mumbai. The couple grabbed eyeballs as they came hand-in-hand, looking their fashionable best.
5. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi attend store launch
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan came with her husband, Nupur Shikhare, to a celeb’s store launch in Mumbai. They were joined by Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar.
6. Wamiqa Gabbi goes out and about in the city
Actress Wamiqa Gabbi was also clicked in the city. The actress, who featured in movies like Fursat, 83, Baby John, and more, made a style statement. She rocked a white bralette with a denim shirt and matching skirt.
