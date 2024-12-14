7 Suniel Shetty comedy movies that will leave you in splits

Suniel Shetty is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He has worked in films from different genres, such as action, drama, romance, and comedy. His comic roles have become iconic, given his exceptional comedy timing. Moreover, he has collaborated with other popular comedy actors to create a funny riot for the audience.

If you want to have a good laugh or watch an entertaining film with your family, here is a list of 7 Suniel Shetty comedy movies you can watch.

Top 7 Suniel Shetty comedy movies

1. Hera Pheri

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Release Year: 2000

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

When we think about Suniel Shetty's comedy films, the first film that comes to mind is Hera Pheri. It's one of the most iconic comedy films ever made in Bollywood that has gained cult status over the years. It is based on the life of three lower-middle men who struggle hard to make money and come across a life-changing opportunity around a kidnapping.

In the film, Shetty plays Shyam, an ethical man working hard to achieve a better life. But, falls into relatable issues and lights up our screen with his deadpan humor. In addition, his chemistry with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar is the perfect highlight, making the film entertaining.

2. Phir Hera Pheri

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Release Year: 2006

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Hera Pheri's sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, witnessed Suniel Shetty reprising his role as Shyam, who sets on another bone-tickling misadventure with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. Being a logical person, he tries to prevent problems, but the situation gets difficult for the trio, and the film leaves you in splits.

There are wonderful, witty comebacks, one-liners, and reliable jokes, making it a must-watch for Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty comedy movie fans.

3. Awara Paagal Deewana

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Release Year: 2002

Genre: Action-Comedy

Where to Watch: Zee5

Another gem featuring the trip was Awara Paagal Deewana. But Suniel played the distinct role of a gangster in the film who delivers hilarious scenes as the characters are sent on a messy mission to find treasure. Together, they bring us a laughing riot with quirky characters that are perfect to watch with family.

4. De Dana Dan

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of Suniel Shetty's most underrated comedy films is De Dana Dan. It is a multi-starrer film that brought back the iconic comedy duo of Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. They play the role of two friends who want to earn money and plan to engage in kidnapping for it. However, their plans turn upside down with unexpected twists, giving us several laugh-out-loud moments.

Suniel plays the role of an honest delivery man forced to lean towards unethical means to marry his love interest. It's a typical Priyadarshan chaotic comedy with a fresh storyline. The fast, fast-paced humor, funny jokes, and unique characters make it a suitable movie to watch when you want a good laugh.

5. Hulchul

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Release Year: 2004

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Where to Watch: Hotstar

How about a film that has a funny take on Indian family dramas? Hulchul was a comedy film with lots of family drama. It was based on a serious family feud and revenge story, leading to several funny incidents on the sideline that will leave you with laughter.

In the multi-starrer film, Suniel Shetty plays Veer, whose involvement in the chaos promises non-stop laughter. Also, there are funny lines, unique situations, and interesting misunderstandings that you should watch for your next family movie night.

6. Chup Chup Ke

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Release Year: 2006

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Another Suniel Shetty comedy movie that has gained a cult status over the years. It was a comedy of errors film where the characters weave a web of lies and find themselves in rib-tickling scenes. In the film, the Border actor plays the supportive role of Bandya, whose funny scenes with Rajpal Yadav give us several laugh-out-loud moments.

The film has several simple and light-hearted moments. Also, many heart-touching moments with emotional revelations make it a feel-good movie.

7. Bhagam Bhag

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Release Year: 2006

Genre: Comedy-Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Suniel Shetty has not only entertained in lead roles, but even his supportive roles have left a memorable and funny impact on films. One such film was Bhagam Bhag, which already had iconic comedy actors like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in leading roles. But Suniel added charm to the role as a theatre manager embroiled in the murder mystery.

His subtle humor, funny reactions, and weird situations made the film's comedy storyline fun. Also, his fun antics and limited screen time made the film more interesting.

Final Words

Suneil Shetty, who debuted in 1992, has delivered several effortless comedic performances, making him one of the best comic actors in the industry. From iconic Hera Pheri to the much-loved Bhagam Bhag, the actor has always given his best to the roles irrespective of his screen time.

As a result, his filmography includes these wonderful and hilarious comedy films that are perfect to watch with your family. So, whether you are a fan of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty comedy movies or just the fan of Suniel, the list includes options suitable for people with all choices.

Which among these are your favorite Suniel Shetty comedy movies?