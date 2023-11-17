8 Iconic female characters in Bollywood movies: Deepika Padukone in Piku to Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy
Bollywood has created several iconic female characters over the years. Here is a curated and comprehensive list of eight such characters. Read on.
It's always a delight to watch a well-written and well-etched female character in a movie. They are quite rare, but when done rightly, they are always a delight to watch. These characters can be funny, edgy, evil or loving. So here is a list of eight of the Iconic female characters in Bollywood movies over the years. This list includes names like Deepika Padukone in the 2015 film Piku and Ali Bhatt in Gully Boy among others. So sit back, grab a popcorn and enjoy these movies.
1. Deepika Padukone from Piku
Running Time: 122 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Movie Genre: Dramedy
Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi
Year of release: 2015
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Deepika Padukone plays the role of the titular Piku Banerjee who is an architect. She is a motivated and caring person who lives with her 70-year-old hypochondriac father Bhashkor (played by Amitabh Bachchan). Her love for her father remains a major highlight of this touching film. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film is hard to miss.
2. Sridevi from English Vinglish
Running Time: 134 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain
Director: Gauri Shinde
Writer: Gauri Shinde
Year of release: 2012
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Sridevi marked her return to acting with English Vinglish after so many years. In it, she plays the role of homemaker Shashi Godbole who is mocked by her family members over her lack of command of English. She then takes the matter into her own hands and joins English tuition. Sridevi's portrayal of the tender yet determined Shashi is a delight to watch. The film is filled with strong performances, great writing and a social message.
3. Vidya Balan from Kahaani
Running Time: 122 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Movie Genre: Thriller
Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Advaita Kala
Year of release: 2012
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Kahaani remains one of Vidya Balan's finest performances. She plays the role of Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant lady who is looking for her missing husband. However, she is more than what meets the eye. As the story progresses, we get to witness the layers of the character. Kahanni is a tight thriller championed by Vidya's strong performance.
4. Alia Bhatt from Gully Boy
Running Time: 153 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Movie Genre: Musical, Drama
Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti
Year of release: 2019
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Alia Bhatt plays the role of Safeena in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. She is possessive about her boyfriend and to the extent of physically hurting someone for it. The character is, however, sweet and caring from the inside. Alia gives a different dimension to this role which could have easily gone into caricature. Watch this brilliant film if you haven't already.
5. Surekha Sikri from Badhaai Ho
Running Time: 123 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao
Director: Amit Sharma
Writer: Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava
Year of release: 2018
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar
There are very rare instances of old female characters in Bollywood films that are well-written. Surekha Sikri in Badhaai Ho is one such example. Her character is witty but kind, motor-mouth but full of wisdom. In an Ayushmann Khurrana film, Sikri stands out as the main focus of the entire story and never fails to share her two cents on her daughter-in-law's pregnancy.
