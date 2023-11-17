8 Iconic female characters in Bollywood movies: Deepika Padukone in Piku to Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy

It's always a delight to watch a well-written and well-etched female character in a movie. They are quite rare, but when done rightly, they are always a delight to watch. These characters can be funny, edgy, evil or loving. So here is a list of eight of the Iconic female characters in Bollywood movies over the years. This list includes names like Deepika Padukone in the 2015 film Piku and Ali Bhatt in Gully Boy among others. So sit back, grab a popcorn and enjoy these movies.

1. Deepika Padukone from Piku

Running Time: 122 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Dramedy

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Deepika Padukone plays the role of the titular Piku Banerjee who is an architect. She is a motivated and caring person who lives with her 70-year-old hypochondriac father Bhashkor (played by Amitabh Bachchan). Her love for her father remains a major highlight of this touching film. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film is hard to miss.

2. Sridevi from English Vinglish

Running Time: 134 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain

Director: Gauri Shinde

Writer: Gauri Shinde

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Sridevi marked her return to acting with English Vinglish after so many years. In it, she plays the role of homemaker Shashi Godbole who is mocked by her family members over her lack of command of English. She then takes the matter into her own hands and joins English tuition. Sridevi's portrayal of the tender yet determined Shashi is a delight to watch. The film is filled with strong performances, great writing and a social message.

3. Vidya Balan from Kahaani

Running Time: 122 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Advaita Kala

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Kahaani remains one of Vidya Balan's finest performances. She plays the role of Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant lady who is looking for her missing husband. However, she is more than what meets the eye. As the story progresses, we get to witness the layers of the character. Kahanni is a tight thriller championed by Vidya's strong performance.

4. Alia Bhatt from Gully Boy

Running Time: 153 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Safeena in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. She is possessive about her boyfriend and to the extent of physically hurting someone for it. The character is, however, sweet and caring from the inside. Alia gives a different dimension to this role which could have easily gone into caricature. Watch this brilliant film if you haven't already.

5. Surekha Sikri from Badhaai Ho

Running Time: 123 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao

Director: Amit Sharma

Writer: Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar

There are very rare instances of old female characters in Bollywood films that are well-written. Surekha Sikri in Badhaai Ho is one such example. Her character is witty but kind, motor-mouth but full of wisdom. In an Ayushmann Khurrana film, Sikri stands out as the main focus of the entire story and never fails to share her two cents on her daughter-in-law's pregnancy.

