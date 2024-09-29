Adipurush: Prabhas led film's writer Manoj Muntashir says he cried following controversy; shares what he learnt from backlash

Prabhas-led Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir faced significant scrutiny over the dialogues in the film. He previously stated that his mistakes were unintentional and that he never intended to hurt religious sentiments or tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Hanuman. Now, Manoj has discussed the impact this had on him, revealing that it affected him deeply and that he even cried. Muntashir also added that he learned that everything is temporary in life.

Manoj was asked about his reaction and what he learned as a human from the controversy in a chat with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, he said, "Roya tha mai." He added, "Ek insan ke taur pe maine ye samjha ki kuch bhi permanent nahi hai. Jo aaj hai, ho sakta hai ye kal na ho, lekin ye bhi seekha ki jo accha hai, wo kal bura bhi ho sakta hai aur wo parso accha bhi ho sakta hai. Toh mai ruka nahi hu, jhuka nahi hu, mai din raat koshish kar raha hu."

(As a human, I understood that nothing is permanent. What exists today may not be there tomorrow, but I also learned that what is good today can be bad tomorrow, and what is bad today can be good the day after. So, I haven’t stopped, I haven’t bowed down; I am working day and night.).

While discussing what he learned from Bollywood, he remarked, "Bollywood is a market. Market me toh koi niyam kanun hota nahi; fayeda hi ek niyam hai. Jab unko fayeda hoga mujhse, toh fir aaenge mere paas, aur aa bhi rahe hain. (Bollywood is a market. In the market, there are no rules or laws; profit is the only rule. When they find it beneficial to come to me, then they will come, and they are already coming.)

Upon its release, Adipurush received numerous negative reviews due to its dialogues and VFX. In an old interview with AajTak.in, Manoj reflected on his mistakes. He acknowledged that he had erred and expressed his intention to avoid similar issues in the future.

He stated that he was not insecure about his writing skills and admitted that it was indeed a significant mistake. He mentioned that he would never even consider such actions.

