Aishwarya Rai Bachchan NOT injured and there was no car ‘accident’? Find out details

The internet was stirred after a video went viral on the internet suggesting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was hit by a bus in Mumbai. The ardent fans of the actress were quite concerned about her well-being. Much to fans' relief, it has been revealed that the actress wasn't in the car, and it was just a slight mishap.

According to India Today, sources close to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have confirmed that the actress wasn't in the car at the time of the accident. It has also been revealed that it was just a slight mishap, and no damage was done.

"People close to the actor have confirmed that she is absolutely fine and there was no 'accident,'" the source was quoted as saying.

For the uninformed, a few hours back, a video was shared by a paparazzo account that featured the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress' car being hit by a local red bus. The clip that instantly went viral showed a bus colliding with the vehicle. A small crowd also gathered when the incident took place, but moments later, everyone was seen leaving.

Notably, in the video making waves online, neither Aish nor any of her family members were seen inside or around the vehicle. A few people were seen inspecting the damage, but when it was asserted that no serious damage was done, both vehicles went their separate ways.

However, several of Aishwarya's fans were seen as worried and expressed their concern in the comments section of the video. A section of users asked about the actress's well-being, and many criticized the negligence on the bus driver's part.

A fan asked, "Was Aish in the car? Is she fine?" and another comment read, "Oh my godd!!! hope she is fine and doing well."

The Bachchan family likes to lead an extremely private life away from any spotlight. On the professional front, Aish has also been away from mainstream cinema for a while now. Her last film was Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II. The film, co-starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, Shreema Upadhyaya, and more was released in 2023.

Meanwhile, the actress continues to make public appearances in major Bollywood and global events, including the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival.