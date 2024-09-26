Alia Bhatt cutely calls Jigra co-star Vedang Raina to pose with her during film’s promotion, fans gush over their chemistry

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to dazzle audiences with her upcoming film Jigra. The much-anticipated trailer dropped today, teasing a rollercoaster of emotions and entertainment. Alia stars alongside Vedang Raina, and the pair have been busy promoting the film. In a recent video from the promotions, Alia's playful moment, sweetly calling Vedang to join her for a pose, is sure to brighten your day!

In a viral video, Alia Bhatt is seen rocking a colorful bralette top paired with cream loose-fit pants and an oversized black coat, showcasing her stylish flair. Keeping it classy, she chose minimal accessories—just statement silver earrings and a bold finger ring. During the promotions for Jigra, Alia was spotted heading to pose for the cameras, but she made sure to call her co-star Vedang Raina to join her. The duo struck poses for the cameras, with Vedang looking sharp in a striped shirt, blazer, and blue denims.

In the comments section of the viral video, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One fan shared, “I know she's married and Ranbir's wife, but ughhh, I LOVE THEM BOTH! They make such a cute couple.” Another added, “Gorgeous mignonette,” while a third gushed, “She is just perfect.” One more fan commented, “Luv the dress.” Fans are clearly captivated by Alia Bhatt's charm and style!

Meanwhile, makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of Jigra today and it’s nothing short of gripping! Clocking in at 3 minutes and 1 second, the trailer opens with a tense phone call between Alia Bhatt's character, Satya, and her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. The stakes quickly escalate as Ankur faces a death sentence in just three months, igniting Satya’s fierce resolve to save him. As the trailer unfolds, it takes a thrilling turn when Satya arrives at the prison. Alia embodies a relentless sister ready to battle the odds to rescue her brother from torment. The emotional core of the film shines through their bond.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala, with a screenplay co-written by Bala and Debashish Irengbam. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra, Jigra is all set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend.

