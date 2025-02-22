Alia Bhatt drops dreamy INSIDE pics from Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding; Saif Ali Khan does Jiju duties in UNSEEN video

Following their much-talked-about pre-wedding celebrations, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani exchanged vows on February 21, 2025. Social media is buzzing with videos featuring the couple’s close friends and family, including Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others. Recently, Bhatt shared glimpses from the festivities on Instagram, while another unseen clip captures Saif Ali Khan fulfilling his jiju duties.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. In the photos, she elegantly flaunts her regal pink saree look while also giving a glimpse of her haldi look alongside her mother, Soni Razdan.

In other inside shots, Bhatt captured beautiful moments of the bride and groom during the festivities, leaving fans completely obsessed. One standout snap features Aadar energetically grooving to Mera Wala Dance for his bride, and without a doubt, he absolutely nailed it.

See the post here:

In another unseen video from the couple's wedding, Saif Ali Khan is spotted fulfilling his jiju duties. The actor is seen playfully placing a garland around Aadar Jain’s neck and sharing a warm hug with him, while Kareena Kapoor Khan enthusiastically cheers him on in the background.

See the video here:

A series of behind-the-scenes videos from the couple’s sangeet have taken the internet by storm, originally shared via Instagram stories by House of Dance. In one of the clips, Kareena Kapoor is seen grooving with her sister-in-law, Alekha Advani, to the popular track Tareefan from her film Veere Di Wedding.

Advertisement

Adding her signature charm and enthusiasm, Kareena pulled her cousin, Aadar Jain, into the performance. The trio effortlessly executed the song’s hook step, captivating the audience, who responded with loud applause and cheers.

In addition to this, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Tina Ambani with her husband Anil Ambani, Shloka Ambani with her husband Akash Ambani, and Babita Kapoor with her husband Randhir Kapoor, among others, also attended the wedding.

Aadar Jain is the grandson of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the son of Rima and Manoj Jain.