Alia Bhatt had to use unusual places for nature’s call and costume changes while filming Highway, recalls Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali's Highway, starring Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt, is considered one of the finest films to date, with its stunning visuals set against picturesque landscapes. Recently, the director spoke about the challenges faced during the shoot, particularly highlighting a time when there were no vanity vans on set. He shared how difficult it was for Alia to manage basic things like changing clothes or going to the washroom in unusual places while shooting.

While speaking at the International Film Festival of India in Goa while participating in a panel discussion, Imtiaz Ali shared that there were three instances in his life when he had to send crew members back from various sets. He expressed satisfaction that it only happened three times.

One such incident took place on the sets of Highway, where they were filming on a rural highway with Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in 2013. At that time, there were no proper vanity vans, and Alia had to change and find places for nature’s calls in unusual locations.

Imtiaz recalled having to send a crew member back when he was trying to stay near her during those moments. While it happened three times in his career as a filmmaker, Imtiaz stated that things have drastically changed since then. He emphasized that actresses are now much safer on sets.

Talking about Highway, the film tells the story of Veera, a young woman who is abducted by a group of criminals, only to form an unexpected bond with one of her captors, Mahabir.

As they journey through the Indian countryside, Veera experiences a personal transformation, confronting her past traumas and finding a sense of freedom.

Set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes, Highway explores themes of self-discovery, healing, and the complexities of human relationships. The film is renowned for its strong performances and stunning cinematography.

Talking about Imtiaz Ali's work, his last movie Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. Amar Singh Chamkila is available for streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in Alpha. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

