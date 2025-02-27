Alia Bhatt REACTS to a post defending husband Ranbir Kapoor against ‘red flag, womanizer, mummas boy’ labels; details inside

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most beloved pairs in the industry, often setting relationship goals with their unwavering support for each other, whether on dates, car rides, or simply enjoying quality time together. Recently, a post defending Ranbir against labels like red flag, womanizer, and mama’s boy surfaced on a fan page. In a subtle yet significant gesture, Alia showed her support by liking the post.

A fan page dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor shared a screenshot from another fan page on Instagram, addressing the criticism often directed at the actor. The post read, “Funny how Jealous people always call him red flag, womaniser, mummas boy etc.but Ranbir Kapoor literally included his wife and daughter's initials in his brand's name. If this is red flag then i guess its better than every so called green flag on the internet.”

Alia Bhatt subtly showed her support for Ranbir by liking the post, proving once again the strength of their bond and love.

Meanwhile, netizens couldn’t contain their excitement after noticing Alia Bhatt’s like on the post. Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, expressing their joy and support.

One user wrote, “Congratulations, Alia liked!” while another excitedly commented, “ALIA LIKED!!!!!!!!!!!” Someone else wrote, “Wifey approved it.” Another fan shared, “Oh my God, Alia Bhatt liked!”

A supporter defended Ranbir, stating, “He doesn’t need to pretend, we know how honest and loving he is.” Another gushed, “Day by day, they are becoming the best couple.”

One fan clapped back at haters, saying, “Sorry to all the haters, your unnecessary negativity won’t work now. If you can’t appreciate them, better focus on your own life instead of spreading hate.”

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently spoke about the constant criticism her family faces, especially her brother Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, Alia Bhatt.

In a conversation with Zoom, she mentioned that the couple is unbothered by online negativity. She highlighted their strong bond, their happiness together, and their dedication as parents to their daughter, Raha.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen in Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Also starring Vicky Kaushal, the much-anticipated film is set for a 2026 release and promises an immersive cinematic experience.