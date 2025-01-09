Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt protects Neetu Kapoor from getting hit by a door; WATCH Raha’s nana and dadi’s cute moment
Mahesh Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were recently spotted together. In a viral clip, Alia Bhatt's dad can be seen protecting Ranbir Kapoor's mother from being hit by a door. Check it out.
Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt are two veteran artists who have been associated with the Hindi film industry for decades. While Alia Bhatt’s dad is credited for making some iconic films, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother has featured in several blockbuster hits. The celebs became relatives when Alia and Ranbir got married. Recently, Raha Kapoor’s nana was spotted protecting her dadi from being hit by a door. Check it out!
On January 1, 2025, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai office of Excel Entertainment. But before entering the venue, the two celebs decided to pose together for the paparazzi. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt’s father can be seen standing at the entrance of the office as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother arrives.
The veteran artists warmly greeted each other before posing for the shutterbugs. Seconds later, the automatic door started closing. To protect the JugJugg Jeeyo actress from getting hurt, the filmmaker put his foot forward and stopped it from closing. He tightly held Kapoor’s hands and smiled brightly in the video.
Take a look:
For the casual outing, the Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke director arrived wearing a plain black t-shirt paired with matching denim pants and brown slippers. However, the Do Dooni Chaar actress put her fashion foot forward and turned heads with her stylish ensemble.
She wore a crisp white shirt with perfectly tailored gray trousers, layering it with a short black jacket. Neetu Kapoor completed her look with a pair of high heels, a matching luxury bag, minimal makeup and jewelry, and her hair left open.
For those unaware, the senior actress recently returned from Thailand after celebrating New Year with her friends and family. During the year-end getaway, she was joined by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, granddaughter Samara, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and more.
