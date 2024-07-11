Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh channels king vibes in mehendi ceremony look, Deepika Padukone is all hearts

Ranveer Singh, who keeps grabbing headlines for his sartorial fashion choices, has been attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant these days. Lately, Ranveer has aced traditional outfits for the rituals and ceremonies.

The actor recently attended a mehendi ceremony for the soon-to-be-married couple in Antilia and even posed for paparazzi.

Ranveer Singh drops his mehendi look for Ambani's wedding

On July 11, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of his mehendi look, that he opted for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Ranveer looks dashing in an ivory kurta designed by Anamika Khanna.

The actor, who is sporting a heavy beard these days, completed his look with a cute hair bun, a pair of brown sunglasses, stud earrings, and a chain around his neck.

In one of the pictures, Ranveer is flaunting his wedding ring and wristwatch.

He accompanied his post with a caption featuring a king's crown emoji.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's pictures:

Here's how netizens are reacting to Ranveer Singh's post

Ranveer Singh's wife, actress Deepika Padukone, liked his post. Apart from Deepika, actors Meezaan, Ammy Virk, and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim dropped their reactions in the comment section.

"Perpetual-ly jhakaas," Meezaan wrote while adding a fire and red heart emojis. Ammy commented, "Gabruuuuu," with a red heart emoji. "ANGAAR," Aalim wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya also reacted to his post. "Piece unique," he wrote.

"BABA!! What are you trying to do?! Give us a heart attack?! You’re so smooth with it!! KING!" a fan commented.

"ARRRRREE YAAAR INTERNET BREAK KARKEE MAANOGE KYAAA BAWAAAAAA," reads a comment.

One of the Instagram users noticed Ranveer's ring and wrote, "4th photo :- casually flexing wedding ring @deepikapadukone what a jodiii."

All about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018. They had two intimate marriage ceremonies in Italy. The couple, who is now expecting their first child, will welcome the baby in September this year.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in Singham Again.

