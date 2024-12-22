Are Triptii Dimri and rumored beau Sam Merchant enjoying a vacation in Cotswolds together? See these glimpses

Rumored couple Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant seem to be getting into the holiday spirit a bit early. The duo is frequently spotted together around the city, enjoying lunch dates and outings. Recently, they took to Instagram to share some pictures from their dreamy vacation in the Cotswolds, UK. Although they didn’t post pictures together, the shared location and similar images led fans to speculate that they might be vacationing together.

Triptii Dimri took to Instagram to share a series of pictures on her stories. In one of the snaps, the Bad Newz actor is seen feeding goats. In another, Dimri is dressed in cozy, warm clothes, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate. In a third picture, she poses at a restaurant, which was likely captured by her beau, Sam Merchant.

Sam also took to Instagram Stories, sharing the same snap of him feeding the goats, further fueling speculation that the duo might be on vacation together.

He also posted a picture of the same table Triptii had been sitting at, where she was seen sitting next to him, posing for a photo. In another snap, Merchant can be seen taking a selfie, all dressed up in winter clothes with a drink in hand.

Interestingly, neither Triptii Dimri nor Sam Merchant has addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship. However, their social media posts and public appearances continue to fuel speculation.

On the work front, Dimri, after a successful year, will star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming project Arjun Ustara, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, with shooting scheduled to begin on January 6, 2025.

Additionally, Dimri is set to appear in Dhadak 2 from Dharma Productions, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

She is also part of Imtiaz Ali's Idiots of Istanbul, where she will star alongside Fahadh Faasil, with filming slated for the first quarter of 2025. Pinkvilla reported that the film will be shot in a single stretch over three months, with schedules in India and Europe.

According to a source, pre-production work has already begun, with Imtiaz Ali having completed his location scouting. The source also mentioned that the director is currently finalizing the script and is preparing to showcase a new side of Fahadh Faasil and Dimri in this upcoming project.

