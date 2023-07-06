Arjun Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh 'coolest hair and makeup artist' on his birthday; WATCH hilarious video

Ranveer Singh turned 38 on July 6. Many Bollywood celebrities wished the actor on his birthday and one such celebrity is Arjun Kapoor. They share a great bond together off-screen. A while ago, the Ek Villain Returns actor shared a hilarious video on his Instagram to wish the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor.

Arjun Kapoor shares hilarious video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram, the Half Girlfriend actor wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday while sharing a funny video. He wrote, "The Dab-stepper! The yin to my yang, The ching to my chang, From one baba to another baba, Happy birthday to you @ranveersingh !!"

In the video, Ranveer can be seen acting as a makeup artist as he dabs the face sweat of Arjun Kapoor. The Gunday actor can be seen sitting on a chair and enjoying the service of Ranveer.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Arjun shared the video and wished the 38-year-old actor on his birthday, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Need to see you two together more! Your episode on KWK, was everything. Funny, heartfelt, emotional and just moreish :)." Another commented, "Kya baat hai." Many fans wished Ranveer in the comments section and dropped fire emojis as well.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead female role. Apart from them, the cast also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on July 28.

