Badshah bows down with folded hands, hugs Hania Aamir in the middle of his concert and their fans are screaming; actress says ‘Hero hai’

Indian singer-rapper Badshah shares a lovely bond with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Oftentimes, they can be seen holidaying together and having a blast at musical concerts. Hence, when he performed recently, she stood by him and rooted for her friend. Soon after his performance, she bowed down to the artist and called him an absolute rockstar and a hero.

In a clip, Hania Aamir posted on her Instagram stories, the Pakistani actress can be seen bowing down with folded hands in front of Badshah who did the same to her out of respect. After she gave a shout-out to him, he gave her a tight hug and asked the audience to make some noise for Hania. In the clip, she also penned, “That’s my beautiful friend! He’s an absolute rockstar! Hero hai @badboyshah”

Take a look:

Last month, Hania attended Diljit Dosajh’s concert in London at which Badshah also performed. Upon watching her groove to his beats from the fan pit, the Punjabi actor-singer called her on stage and showed his love for her.

The Pak actress wasn’t behind in expressing her love and respect for the Crew actor. Hence, she dropped several glimpses from the fun night and expressed, “hona ni mai recover. what a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart. @diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirf pyar.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Badshah also expressed his gratitude to Dosanjh for inviting him to share the grand stage with him. Along with a video of them performing together, the rapper penned, “Tere noor mein roshan hue jaa rahe hain @diljitdosanjh. Ye din bhi dikhana tha usne, always your number one fan paaji. London o2, see you next year.”

Take a look:

Recently, the Kala Chashma singer was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, talking about his personal and professional life. This is when he expressed his desire to steal the prestigious Grammy Award from ace singer AR Rahman.

For more inside updates about B-town stars, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Badshah: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fed biryani to the rapper after their patch-up