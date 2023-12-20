9 trending Hindi songs for Instagram story: Kesariya to Besharam Rang

The trending Hindi songs for Instagram story consists of some of the most popular tracks from Bollywood as well as from independent artists. These songs have catchy lyrics and interesting music that can be enjoyed by everyone. They are best suited to be used for Instagram stories and reels. So here is a curated and comprehensive list of nine such trending Hindi songs for Instagram.

Here are some trending Hindi songs for Instagram story

1. Besharam Rang - Pathaan

Besharam Rang is one of the most popular tracks of the year 2023. The hook step of this song became really popular among Instagrammers and it is still popular among the younger generation. The intriguing music of this track from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is hard to miss. It has a beautiful blend of Hindi and Spanish which makes it unique to listen to.

2. Kesariya - Brahmastra

Kesariya is easily one of the most talked about songs from Brahmastra. Its lyrics were dissected by the general public on the internet. Sung by Arijit Singh, the soothing vocals of the song make it a perfect Hindi song for Instagram stories and reels. The song was filmed on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is popular for romantic reels.

3. Ranjha - Shershaah

Many songs from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer war drama Shershaah became popular on social media sites. Be it Raataan Lambiyan or Mann Bharryaa 2.0. However, Ranjha was the one that totally blew on Instagram stories and reels as it has been extensively used by people across the board thanks to its amazing music and lyrics. The song, which was also used at Sid-Kiara's wedding, has been trending all over social media ever since it came out.

4. Radha - Student of the Year

Karan Johar's films have a very strong musical track. His 2012 film Student of the Year is no different as it has many songs sung by some wonderful singers. One such track Radha, has been trending on Instagram. Despite the song being more than a decade old, it still resonates with today's generation as they use it for stories and reels in different ways.

5. Srivalli - Pushpa

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise became a massive commercial success not just in the South but in the northern belt as well. Its dialogues, Allu's signature pose, and its music were celebrated among the Hindi audiences as well. One of its Hindi songs Srivalli is very popular on Instagram. Pictured on Allu and Rashmika, the catchy song is the definition of perfection as it hasn't lost its charm. It forces its listeners to groove on its amazing tune.

6. Shauq - Qala

2022's Qala has an album that's hard to miss. All of its songs from Phero Na Nazariya, to Ghode Pe Sawaar are amazing to listen to. However, one of its song called Shauq takes the cake here. Sung beautifully by Swanand Kirkire, this piece of art became popular on Instagram as users started making some really funny reels from a specific part of its track.

7. Chaleya - Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the biggest hits of the year 2023. It's soundtrack became equally popular as songs like Zinda Banda and Faratta were enjoyed by everyone. The film's romantic track Chaleya, featuring SRK and Nayanthara, caught the interest of the audiences and since then it has been going viral on the internet. It's soothing music and relaxed lyrics have inspired many reels and stories on Instagram.

8. Ve Kamleya - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after nearly seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. So the music of this film had to be good and it was. One of the major highlights of its album is the romantic track Ve Kamleya sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh and filmed by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. This song became the basis of several romantic reels for couples on Instagram.

9. Raanjhaana Hua Main Tera - Raanjhaana

Raanjhaana has some really beautiful songs composed by A.R. Rahman that are still popular even after so many years. One that stands out is Raanjhaana Hua Main Tera which is a fine example of perfection. Despite the film and the album being a bit old, this song is still very popular on Instagram and is frequently used to make reels and stories.