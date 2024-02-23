9 best Shraddha Kapoor movies that prove she’s a talented star

Shraddha Kapoor’s charm and beauty are enough to make people fall in love with her. But, the actress’ skills and acting prowess also helped her make a special place in the hearts of her fans and admirers. Born to imminent Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha stepped into the industry with a small role in the 2010 film Teen Patti.

The next year, she was seen in the comedy-drama film Luv Ka The End with Taaha Shah. In this article, we take a look at the nine best Shraddha Kapoor movies that became a commercial success and made her win multiple accolades.

Here are the 9 Shraddha Kapoor movies you should watch this weekend:

1. Aashiqui 2

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mahesh Thakur, Shaad Randhawa

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Drama

Release Date: April 26, 2013

Director: Mohit Suri

Even though Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut in 2010, her breakthrough came when she played the role of a singer in the romantic musical film Aashiqui 2, in 2013. It ended up being one of the best Shraddha Kapoor movies. In the film that is set in early 2010, an aspiring singer Aarohi Keshav Shirke falls in love with a failing singer Rahul Jaykar who loses his fans and fame due to alcoholism.

The movie showcases the turbulent relationship between the two lovers leading to the sad demise of Rahul. The soundtracks of the film topped the chart immediately after their release and the film received so much positive reviews that it was later remade in Telugu as Nee Jathaga Nenundali.

2. Ek Villain

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Thriller

Release Date: June 27, 2014

Director: Mohit Suri

Titled Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story, the movie revolves around a ruthless hitman to gives up his past and gets a job to start a life with his loving wife. But on the day, she decided to surprise her husband with her pregnancy news, she was killed by a serial killer. Enraged by the grief of losing his wife, the fierce husband set on to find the killer and seek revenge. While the storyline of the film and the performances of the star cast were lauded online, the soul-touching songs were also greatly appreciated.

3. Any Body Can Dance 2

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Pujari, Lauren Gottlieb, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Dance film

Release Date: June 19, 2015

Director: Remo D'Souza

Partially inspired by the life account of Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro, a fictitious Indian hop-hop dance group from Mumbai, Any Body Can Dance 2 showcases their rise to fame, their sudden downfall, and their heroic attempt to regain their lost pride and glory.

4. Baaghi

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sudheer Babu

IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Thriller

Release Date: April 29, 2016

Director: Sabbir Khan

Inspired by the 2004 Telugu romantic-action film Varsham, Baaghi is all about a dedicated martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. The climax of the movie is reportedly inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption.

5. Ok Jaanu

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Leela Samson, Prahlad Kakkar

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Drama

Release Date: January 13, 2017

Director: Shaad Ali

A decent love story, Ok Jaanu is about two ambitious people who move to Mumbai for better opportunities. After fate brought them together, they indulged in no-strings-attached romance while giving their all to their careers. While the films didn’t make it big at the box office, what worked for them was the chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor and the songs.

6. Half Girlfriend

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.6/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Drama

Release Date: May 19, 2017

Director: Mohit Suri

A small-town guy Madhav, gets admitted to a Delhi college on sports quota and falls in love with his college friend Riya and falls in love. After months of impressing her and struggling to convince her to be his girlfriend, his hard work finally bears fruit. But she agrees to be his Half Girlfriend. After parting ways, the couple finally meet after years and reconcile.

7. Stree

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/ Horror

Release Date: August 31, 2018

Director: Amar Kaushik

The small town of Chanderi fears a female ghost ‘Stree’ who often abducts men in the night and only leaves their clothes behind. Apparently, it’s based on the urban legend of Nale Ba that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s. To find the truth behind the folklore, a couple of friends along with a paranologist and an unknown woman try to look for the ghost. They finally realize that all Stree wanted was love and affection. To know who the real ghost is, you must watch this Shraddha Kapoor movie. A sequel of the film is expected to release on August 31, 2024.

8. Chhichhore

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Mohammad Samad

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Release Date: September 6, 2019

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

After a middle-aged divorced man’s son tries to end his life after failing a coveted entrance exam and lives in fear of being called a lover, the father narrates him to the tale of his college friends who were also once labeled losers. As he continues with his storytelling, the five friends join in to complete the story in Chhichhore.

9. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Comedy

Release Date: March 8, 2023

Director: Luv Ranjan

The latest best Shraddha Kapoor movie is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which emerged as a commercial success last year. A Delhi da Munda, who secretly works as a break-up consultant, falls for a woman who thinks love is a battle of wits. Their relationship takes funny takes when she consults him on call to help her break up with himself.

