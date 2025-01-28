Black Warrant: Who is actor Sidhant Gupta portraying role of serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Netflix series?

Ever since the crime drama thriller TV show Black Warrant started streaming on a popular OTT channel, cinephiles have been obsessing over Sidhant Gupta, who played the role of serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Well, if you're also intrigued to know more about the ace actor, then read on!

On January 10, 20225, the gripping thriller TV series Black Warrant was released on Netflix. The seven-episode show is based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, penned by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. Among the many actors who feature in the series is Sidhant Gupta who plays serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

For the unknown, Sidhant is an actor from Jammu who made his acting debut in 2012 with a minor role in the film Tutiya Dil. A national-level under-14 cricketer, he is also an under-17 swimming and under-19 basketball player. Soon after, he came to New Delhi to study for a commercial pilot's license.

Born to Sukesh Gupta and Sandhya Gupta, he took center stage in Badmashiyaan. Since then, he has been part of films like Bhoomi and Operation Romeo. Having said that, he played several key roles in multiple web shows. Gupta was part of the 2017 sports-drama TV series Inside Edge. Back in 2023, he joined celebs like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor, and others in the successful show named Jubilee.

Last year, he played the role of Jawaharlal Nehru in Nikkhil Advani's historical drama web series Freedom at Midnight. Finally, he impressed the audience with his memorable performance as Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant. The series showcases how jailer Sunil Gupta spent his time in Tihar Prisons and how the experiences affected his life.

Apart from Gupta, the show created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh also features Zahan Kapoor alongside Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, Joy Sengupta, Tota Roy Choudhury, Rajendra Gupta, Mir Sarwar, Rajshri Deshpande, Neelu Dogra, Shivam Rathore, Aarti Desai and many others.

