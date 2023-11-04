Bollywood movies to ease pain of a tough breakup: From Jab We Met to Dear Zindagi

Classic Bollywood breakup scenes often feature the heroine in tears on a satin-covered bed, while the hero dramatically paces below her balcony. They both sing the same song, complete with burnt letters, closed windows, and a windswept sidewalk confrontation.

But times have changed. Modern Bollywood breakup movies take a more mature and sensible approach. They've evolved from melodramatic tearjerkers to a subtler, realistic portrayal of heartbreak. Check out our list of the best Bollywood heartbreak movies, including classics like Jab We Met, Dear Zindagi, and Cocktail, offering a fresh perspective on breakups and helping you navigate them with a different outlook.

Top Bollywood films for healing after a tough breakup

1. Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar (2023)

IMDb Rating : 6/10

: 6/10 Stars : Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Director : Luv Ranjan

: Luv Ranjan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Step into the world of Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar, one of Bollywood's finest breakup movies that has the magical ability to lift your spirits, even during the toughest times. In this cinematic delight, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of a breakup facilitator with a twist, joined by the charismatic Shraddha Kapoor. The plot weaves a fascinating love triangle, unraveling the complexities between the girl, the boy, and the boy's family.

2. Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)

IMDb Rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Stars : Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor

: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor Director : Raj Mehta

: Raj Mehta Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

JugJugg Jeeyo is like a warm, comforting blanket for your watchlist. It's particularly appealing if you're navigating the tumultuous waters of a painful divorce. The movie reminds us that sometimes, we tenaciously cling to connections that weigh us down with sorrow rather than lifting us up with joy.

3. Veere Di Wedding (2018)

IMDb Rating : 3.3/10

: 3.3/10 Stars : Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania

: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania Director : Shashanka Ghosh

: Shashanka Ghosh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

When life gets a bit rough, some downtime with your besties can do wonders. Veere Di Wedding is all about four childhood pals who've always had each other's backs. Watching it with your own gang of friends will surely brighten your day, making you feel lighter and more relaxed. It's a movie that celebrates the power of friendship, the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood, and, of course, the magic of laughter and love. So, gather your squad, grab some popcorn, and let the good times roll.

4. Dear Zindagi (2016)

IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Stars : Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar

: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar Director : Gauri Shinde

: Gauri Shinde Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt beautifully delves into Kiara's character, unraveling her struggles with abandonment issues and her eventual journey towards therapy. This film serves up a gentle reminder that there's often a profound reason why certain relationships don't stand the test of time. It encourages us to release our grip on the past and make space for new beginnings.

4. Tamasha (2015)

IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Stars : Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Director : Akarsh Khurana

: Akarsh Khurana Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Tamasha dives into the life of a guy who's fed up with the cookie-cutter routine of modern life. Ranbir Kapoor is Ved, our hero, tired of the humdrum job scene. Then he meets Tara, played by Deepika Padukone, during a holiday, and sparks fly. Back in Delhi, they kindle their love, but things move slower than a sloth on a coffee break. Tara gets restless and decides to hit the brakes on their relationship. It's a story about self-discovery and the twists and turns of love – relatable and thought-provoking, all in one package.