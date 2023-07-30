Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Deepika Padukone loves Ranveer Singh's RRKPK, Ananya-Aditya's date and more

The past week has been full of news. It was a roller coaster ride for all the celebrities in B-town. Let's have a rewind mode and recollect the top newsmakers of this week. From Deepika Padukone loving her husband's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday stepping out for a movie night together, and more, many events have happened. Scroll down to check out the top 6 newsmakers of the week.

Top 6 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Deepika Padukone fluently mimics Ranveer Singh's dialogue from RRKPK

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani together. Ranveer even shared a selfie of them going to watch the film and also ran a poll for his fans. He wrote "Taking her to see Rocky Rani" and added three options, "She's gonna love it," "She's gonna LUHHHV it!, and "Chup kar chappal khayega.”

A day later, Ranveer shared Deepika's reaction to the film. Posting an adorable video of them, the actor wrote, "She LLLLLLLOVED it!!!"

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen grooving to the beats of the What Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He asked Deepika to mimic his character Rocky from the film. the actress aced the dialogue, “This is Rocky Randhawa this side. Hi babes, love you from last life.” After mimicking, the actress replied, “Nobody can do it like you.”

Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani have reportedly separated

According to the latest report in Times of India, Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani have decided to split in mutual agreement after 18 years of marriage. They have been living separately for more than a year.

The source said, "It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other.”

Jawan’s Zinda Banda song is made on whopping Rs.15 crore budget

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film is slated to release on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Amid this, a source close to the movie said that the first song Zinda Banda which is set to portray SRK’s magnificent persona is made on a whopping Rs. 15 crore budget.

“Atlee wanted a song mounted on a grand scale that does justice to the leading man’s aura and endless energy. He roped in music director Anirudh to compose and render a foot-tapping number. Anirudh and choreographer Shobi then imagined Zinda banda, which was shot over five days in Chennai, with over 1,000 dancers flown in from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Madurai and Mumbai. It is produced on a whopping budget of over Rs 15 crore," reported Mid-Day.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to feature in Welcome 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to revamp the Welcome Franchise with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The Munna Bhai MBBS stars are ready to play Uday and Majnu, stepping into the shoes of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar.

“Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin in the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise,” revealed a source close to the development.

Varun Dhawan opens up on criticism over Auschwitz analogy in Bawaal

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan firmly welcomed criticism over the Auschwitz analogy in Bawaal. He said, "I respect everyone's opinions and everyone has a right to have an opinion. Some people got triggered and sensitive about this but I don't understand where that sensitivity or the trigger goes when they watch an English film. They are allowed to do and show everything and you will find that in a correct way. You cannot have a different yardstick to measure everyone and it should be the same. There is no need for judging films this way."

Rumored couple Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur watch Barbie together

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been grabbing numerous headlines due to their relationship rumors. They were spotted enjoying their holiday in Lisbon together.

Now, in a new video shared by a fangirl on Instagram, it can be seen that the rumored couple went on a movie date to watch the Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie. The fan girl even clicked pictures with the actors.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh praises Jaya Bachchan's personality on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set: 'She has the authority'