Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and more attend Animal success bash

Sunday means wrapping up all the top news of the week. Here comes the first Sunday of 2024. Like all other weeks, this week was filled with exciting news that made it to the 'Hot section.' First, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan finally got married to her longtime boyfriend and gym trainer Nupur Shikhare. On the other hand, a success bash was organized for the film, Animal, and the event was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Neetu Kapoor, and more. As this week was eventful, quickly look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3. The first video that has emerged from their wedding ceremony showcases the groom signing the official marriage papers while his beloved Ira Khan is sitting next to him. The happy father and actor Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Nupur’s mother, and other family members were present on the stage during the momentous occasion.

While Nupur signs the papers, the proud father, Aamir couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the moment by applauding. The video also showcases the wedding venue packed with guests. In addition to this, Aamir’s second wife, Kiran Rao is also seen capturing the precious moment on her mobile phone.

2. Celebs attend Animal success bash

The makers organized a black carpet success bash for Animal in Mumbai on January 6. The entire cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, and more, graced the occasion. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, along with Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Vidya Balan, Dino Morea, Vivek Oberoi, Farah Khan, and others added to the star-studded presence at the event.

Advertisement

3. Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee to begin filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 soon

Taking to the official Instagram handle of T-Series, the production house responsible for backing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shared a candid photograph featuring producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, and actor Kartik Aaryan. In the picture shared, the trio is seen immersed in the conversation while they are captured in the moment.

While sharing the post, it has been announced that the third installment of the horror-comedy will go on floors starting in March. “The third installment of your favourite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3,” read the caption alongside the post.

4. Rakul Preet Singh and jackky Bhagnani to tie knot in February

As per a recent report by Hindustan Times, the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is scheduled for February 22 and will be held in Goa. The wedding details are being kept secret because Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani value their privacy and want to keep the ceremony private. A source informed the portal, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22 in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate. They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are said to be taking a break before diving into wedding preparations. Jackky is currently in Bangkok for his bachelor party, while Rakul is enjoying her break in Thailand. The source said, "Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break."

5. Salman Khan undergoes intense physical training for The Bull

In the film The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan, Salman Khan will be seen essaying the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, following which he has been undergoing rigorous physical training. According to a source, Salman Khan will be playing the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will be a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, the filming for which will begin in February.

Advertisement

6. Trailer of Indian Police Force released

The highly anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force dropped on the internet. The trailer is filled with several exciting dialogues and action-packed scenes from the series featuring its actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

7. First poster of Raid 2 released

The makers of Raid 2 unveiled its first look poster today, featuring the legs and boots of IRS Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn. The poster's tagline, Amay Patnaik is back, hints at the return of Devgn as a conscientious government official in conflict with influential politicians. Commencing its shoot on January 6th, the mahurat shot event was attended by Ajay, Ravi Teja, and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did you know about Yash Chopra and his connection with numbers 3-6-9? Numerologist Rishabh Grover explains