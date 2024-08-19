Bollywood Newswrap, August 19: New update on Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Saif Ali Khan to return with Race 4

August 19 marks the day when the country celebrates the special bond between siblings. But apart from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, a lot also happening in B-town on this day. A new update related to Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Sikandar came to light. Moreover, Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Saif Ali Khan has returned to the Race franchise with Race 4. If you have missed such big news related to B-town, then here’s a quick round-up.

A look at the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 19, 2024:

1. Salman Khan’s character plays a dual life in Sikandar

A report by Dainik Bhaskar suggested that Salman Khan will be playing a dual life, one of a philanthropist businessman and another of a strong-headed man in Sikandar. Moreover, the team is also gearing up to shoot for another action sequence on August 22. For the 40-day shooting schedule, they have also ordered nearly 10,000 bullets and pistols.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-thriller also stars actors Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar and will hit theatres on the occasion of EID of 2025.

2. Saif Ali Khan returns to the Race franchise with Race 4

Earlier today, Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Saif Ali Khan is returning to the Race franchise with Race 4. A source close to the development told us, “Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4. The actor has agreed in principle and is excited to get into the world of Race again. Ramesh Taurani is aiming to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025.”

The informant also added, “While the basic plot of Race 4 is locked, the team is presently working on the screenplay. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, a big ensemble will come on board and the casting is also underway. The makers are also looking to reboot it by getting in a fresh and credible voice to direct the film.”

3. Alia Bhatt steps out with Raha for Raksha Bandhan celebration

Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city along with her daughter Raha Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. All of them were seen dressed in traditional attires, all set to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan. While Alia sported a lightly printed mint green kurta, the little girl wore a suede velvet dress.

4. Anushka Sharma drops glimpse of son Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan celebration

Anushka Sharma recently dropped an inside glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan celebration of her kids, Akaay and Vamika. The actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of two weaved car-shaped Rakhis in green and red. She wrote on the image, “Happy Raksha Bandhan” along with two pink heart emojis.

5. Katrina Kaif reacts to Vicky Kaushal’s look in Chhaava

As announced yesterday, the official teaser for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava was released on August 19. While social media went berserk on seeing him in a raw and rugged look, his wife, actress Katrina Kaif was also highly impressed.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she praised his look, efforts, and dedication in transforming into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Merry Christmas star reposted the teaser and wrote, “and its hereeeee raw, brutal and glorious.”

