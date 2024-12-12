Bollywood Newswrap, December 12: PM Modi wants to meet Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s kids Taimur and Jeh; Diljit Dosanjh x Shah Rukh Khan x Don collab

Hey Bollywood fans, struggling to keep up with the latest gossip? Don't worry, we've got you covered! From PM Modi's wish to meet Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's kids, Taimur and Jeh, to Diljit Dosanjh teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan and more—here are today's top headlines you can't miss!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 12, 2024:

1. PM Modi wants to meet Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s kids Taimur & Jeh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed excitement about meeting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur and Jeh. A video shared by ANI captured the moment, where Saif told PM Modi that he was the first Prime Minister he had met and praised his energy and hard work.

PM Modi responded by recalling his meeting with his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and jokingly mentioned that he had hoped to meet the third generation, but Saif had not brought the children along. Kareena and Karisma added they had wanted to bring them.

2. Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration is unmissable

Diljit Dosanjh recently teased his upcoming single, Don, with a special voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan, sparking excitement among fans. Shared on Instagram, the teaser features SRK's iconic voice delivering a thought-provoking line: "Purani kahawat hai ki sabse upper jana hai toh bahut sari mehnat chahiye, lekin agar sabse upper tikna hai, toh maa ki dua chahiye."

As the video concludes, SRK invokes his legendary role in Don, saying, "Tumhara mujh tak pahuchna mushkil hi nahin mamumkin hai, kyuki dhool kitni bhi unchi kyun na chali jaye, asmaan ko ganda nahi kar sakti." Diljit captioned the post, "Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye, ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk, Surprise Anytime," leaving fans eagerly awaiting the full release.

3. Rashmika Mandanna calls Salman Khan a ‘fun actor’

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts on her co-stars during a rapid-fire round. She described Salman Khan as a fun and lively actor who brings energy and humor to the sets. She also praised Ranbir Kapoor for being easy to work with and called Vicky Kaushal a 'masterclass in acting', admiring his exceptional talent.

4. Harnaaz Sandhu joins Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is set to make her Bollywood debut in the much-awaited Baaghi 4. The makers recently revealed her as the new ‘lady rebel’ in the action-packed film, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa.

To build anticipation, a stunning image of Harnaaz in a sizzling red outfit was shared on Instagram. The announcement has generated buzz, leaving fans eager to see her in this dynamic role. Baaghi 4 is directed by Nimma Aarsha and is set for release on September 5, 2025.

5. Rashmika Mandanna reveals she ‘manifested’ Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are teaming up for their first film together, Thama. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her excitement about the film’s unique universe, teasing thrilling action and adventure.

She expressed her love for making films for kids, calling them the best audience. As she prepares to start shooting, Rashmika is excited about the physically demanding role, which she had manifested, and the chance to explore a new world of performance and action. Thama promises to be an exciting and fun-packed film.

