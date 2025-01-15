Bollywood Newswrap, January 15: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to reportedly have Griha Pravesh ceremony in their Alibaug home, Priyanka Chopra’s mom's birthday wish for Malti and more

Love Bollywood news but missed out due to the mid-week blues? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s reported Griha Pravesh ceremony in Alibaug to Priyanka Chopra’s mom's heartfelt birthday wish for Malti, here’s today’s top entertainment roundup!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 15, 2025:

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to have Griha Pravesh ceremony for Alibaug home?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are preparing for a Griha Pravesh ceremony at their new home in Alibaug with their kids, Vamika and Akaay as per recent reports. On January 15, 2025, videos surfaced showing men loading ferry bags with pooja essentials, while a priest was seen onboard, hinting at the upcoming ceremony.

2. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu shares beautiful pics on granddaughter Malti’s birthday

Madhu Chopra shared a heartwarming collection of photos to celebrate her granddaughter Malti Marie’s birthday. The pictures feature precious moments with Priyanka, Nick, and Malti, including their visit to India, a beach vacation, and family snapshots. Madhu’s post ended with a sweet birthday wish for Malti, calling her the ‘light of our lives’.

3. Akshay Kumar and Tabu’s 1st pic from Bhooth Bangla’s Jaipur sets out

Akshay Kumar and Tabu are reuniting after 25 years for Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. A recent photo from the Jaipur sets shows them sharing a warm hug, reflecting their excitement.

Advertisement

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the picture with the caption, “Some things get better and iconic with time! @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhootBangla in Jaipur.” Their joyful expressions highlight their excitement for the collaboration.

4. Armaan Malik manifests collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh

In a recent interview with News18, Armaan Malik shared his goals for 2025, including performing at Madison Square Garden and becoming Shah Rukh Khan's voice. He also expressed excitement about collaborating with Arijit Singh on a duet, calling it an ‘amazing’ partnership.

5. Priyanka Chopra to collaborate with Nick Jonas and his brothers?

According to a recent report in E! News, Priyanka Chopra will star in a holiday movie alongside Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, with filming beginning on January 13, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. The film, which also features Frankie Jonas and Chloe Bennet, is expected set to premiere on Disney+.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood reveals he didn’t have any PR to promote his efforts during pandemic; shares how those he helped received constant calls