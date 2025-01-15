Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu shares beautiful PICS of granddaughter Malti on her birthday ft. Nick Jonas and more; don’t miss nani’s sweet message

Priyanka Chopra, one of the most celebrated actresses, has effortlessly balanced her personal and professional life, sharing glimpses of both her shoots and cherished moments with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Today (January 15), as Malti Marie celebrates her special day, her loving nani, Madhu Chopra, has shared heartwarming pictures featuring Nick Jonas, along with a heartfelt note that's as magical as the moment itself.

On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, shared a heartwarming collection of pictures to celebrate her granddaughter Malti Marie’s birthday. The first image is a collage of three adorable snaps: one with Madhu and Malti, another of Malti playing with a Ganpati Bappa soft toy, and a touching moment of Nick Jonas kissing Malti’s forehead, with Priyanka by his side.

Take a look below!

The next image showcases the little one during her visit to India, wearing a beautiful garland at a temple, and looking cute. The following pics capture sweet moments with Nick Jonas—one where he’s holding Malti’s milk bottle while she drinks it and another of them reading together. There’s also a lovely photo of Priyanka and Malti at a museum.

Madhu Chopra shares more precious moments, including one with Malti, Priyanka, and herself—a snapshot of three generations. She also posted a family photo with Nick, Priyanka, Malti, and herself. To top it off, a short video clip shows the Citadel actress and Malti enjoying a beach vacation, and Malti playing with black and white balls. Madhu captioned the post, “Happy birthday to the light of our lives, Malti Marie. May your birthday be as magical as you are!”

Advertisement

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra, wished Malti Marie with a sweet message, writing, “Happy birthday to the little one and lots and lots of love.” Many other users joined in to share their heartfelt birthday wishes for the adorable little girl.

For the unversed, in 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joyfully welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie. The couple frequently shares heartwarming glimpses of their time with the little one on social media. Today, on January 15, 2025, Malti celebrates her third birthday.

ALSO READ: Malti Marie Birthday: 5 times Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter embraced her Indian roots