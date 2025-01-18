Bollywood Newswrap, January 18: Kareena Kapoor reveals shocking details on Saif Ali Khan attack, Deepika Padukone shares sweet kiss with Ranveer Singh and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Hey Bollywood fans! Love keeping up with the latest but stuck in weekend mode? Don't worry, we've got you covered! From Kareena Kapoor spilling shocking details about the night Saif Ali Khan was attacked to Deepika Padukone sharing a sweet kiss with Ranveer Singh before heading out of a family event, catch all the top buzz right here!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 18, 2025:

1. Kareena Kapoor reveals THIS in police statement

Kareena Kapoor has provided crucial details to the police about the night of the attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan. According to a report in India Today, being present during the incident, she described how the intruder grew increasingly violent, stabbing Saif multiple times. After the attack, the actress, shaken by the events, was taken to her sister Karisma's house for comfort and support.

2. Deepika Padukone’s sweet kiss with Ranveer Singh

A heartwarming video of Deepika Padukone has gone viral, showing her getting into the car and adjusting her outfit. Ranveer Singh, ever the attentive partner, helps her with her clothes before closing the door. The sweetest moment unfolds as Deepika leans in for a loving kiss, further cementing their status as the ultimate couple goals.

3. Auto-rickshaw driver on police interrogation in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Advertisement

Bhajanlal Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who took Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital after the attack, was questioned by the Mumbai police. While talking to ANI, he stated there was no detailed interrogation during his questioning. Bhajanlal also mentioned that Saif was in no condition to pay for the ride, and a young man with him gestured to handle things.

He confirmed that he didn't take any fare for the ride, stating he wasn't concerned about money in that moment. He further added that he hadn't had any communication or meetings with Saif's family or Kareena Kapoor so far.

4. Abhishek Bachchan on comparisons with Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Bachchan discussed living up to his family’s legacy, expressing pride in their achievements and his goal to inspire his daughter, Aaradhya. He shared, “My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do."

Advertisement

The actor also talked about his aspiration to remain active in his career like his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and hopes his daughter will look up to him as he does to his father. Abhishek also emphasized his commitment to preserving his family’s legacy and values, hoping future generations, including Aaradhya, will carry it forward with respect.

5. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra set off for Kerala for Param Sundari shoot

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set for their exciting collaboration in Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota. Fans are eagerly anticipating the pairing, and we've got the exclusive scoop: the duo will be heading to Kerala today (January 18) for a month-long shoot for the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect, identified as professional burglar, steals footwear from multiple societies; Mumbai police intensify search operation