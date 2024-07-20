Bollywood Newswrap, July 20: Nick drops unseen PIC from 6th proposal anniversary with Priyanka, Ranbir Kapoor says he was labeled 'Casanova' and 'cheater'

Just like any other day, July 20 was also flooded with several new updates from B-town. It’s the day when Nick Jonas proposed to the love of his life Priyanka Chopra, six years, ago.

On this day, Kareena Kapoor also revealed why marriage with Saif Ali Khan is tough. Ranbir Kapoor says he was labeled 'Casanova' and 'cheater'. Read on!

Here are five big Bollywood updates from July 20:

1. Nick Jonas drops unsee images from 6th proposal anniversary with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship shocked the world. But it’s a lesser-known fact that the American singer and actor proposed to the Citadel actress on July 19, 2018.

Taking to his Instagram post, the actor shared a cute image of themselves and penned, “I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra.”

2. Did you know Ranbir Kapoor was labeled 'Casanova' and 'cheater'?

While talking to Nikhil Kamath in the upcoming episode of his podcast, Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his past affairs. In the trailer of the episode, the actor can be seen saying that he dated two very successful actresses. This led to people name-calling him.

Kapoor said, “I was labeled as a cheater for a very large part of my life and still I am.”

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares why marriage with Saif Ali Khan is 'tough'

Kareena Kapoor Khan was in an interview with The Week in which she opened up about living with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

She stated that balancing time is difficult. “We sit down with the calendar to fix this day at that time. This is what happens when there are two actors in the house,” the Crew star recalled.

