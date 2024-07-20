Ranbir Kapoor says he was labeled 'Casanova' and 'cheater' after dating 'two very successful actresses'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors and biggest stars in Bollywood. While he's known for giving several big films, the star has also made headlines for his personal life including his affairs.

Ranbir got married to Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and the couple is blessed with a cute daughter named Raha Kapoor. However, he continues to be criticized for his past. Recently, the Animal actor opened up about how he has been labeled as a casanova because of his affairs in the past.

Ranbir Kapoor on dating two highly successful actresses in the past

In the upcoming episode of his podcast with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his affairs in the past and its side effects. The trailer of the episode shows Ranbir saying that he dated "two very successful actresses" and it became his identity that he's a casanova.

"I was labeled as a cheater for a very large part of my life and still I am," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor on Raha

Ranbir also opened up about his feelings after the birth of his daughter Raha and said that it's like somebody's taken your heart out and put it in your hands. He also said that Raha considers her mom Alia as a part of her and with him, she looks for fun.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which proved to be the biggest blockbuster of his career. A sequel to it titled Animal Park has been already announced and fans are desperately waiting for it.

Currently, Ranbir is working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana which is among the most awaited and costliest Bollywood films. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash among others in the lead. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious film Love & War. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the love triangle set on the backdrop of war is scheduled to release on Christmas 2025

