Bollywood Newswrap, May 23: Alia Bhatt reacts to post slamming trolls for shaming Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy; Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai

On the twenty-third day of May 2024, the Bollywood industry buzzed with several top news that you wouldn't want to miss.

From Alia Bhatt coming in Deepika Padukone's defense to Shah Rukh Khan returning to Mumbai after suffering from dehydration, we have listed down the top Bollywood news of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 23, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt comes to Deepika Padukone’s rescue

Taking to her Instagram handle, Faye D’Souza shared her strong opinion against those trolling Deepika Padukone and her pregnancy. In her post, she asked everyone to behave and stated that the actress just stepped out to cast her vote and do her democratic duty. She also added that the actress did not ask for their feedback on her pregnancy.

This post has been liked by Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. Shruti Seth took to the comments section and wrote "Luckily @deepikapadukone is too busy to take over the world to give a damn! she's walking all over their damn opinion." Ahana Kumra also commented, "Good on you Faye."

2. Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after getting discharged from Ahmedabad hospital

On May 23, a video on Instagram showed Shah Rukh Khan hiding from the paparazzi as he was under an umbrella and getting into his car after touching down at the Kalina airport. Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and AbRam were also spotted at the Kalina airport as they returned from Ahmedabad. The actor suffered from dehydration due to excessive heat in Ahmedabad where he attended the KKR vs SRH IPL match.

3. Aditi Rao Hydari makes striking appearance at Cannes 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari who is already winning her hearts for her Bibbojaan role in Heeramandi, once again mesmerized us with her stunning appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actress looked gorgeous in a black-and-white gown. She was joined by Katherine Langford and Aja Naomi King on the red carpet.

4. Jibraan Khan opens up about being a part of Ishq Vishq Rebound

Jibraan Khan is gearing up for the release of his next Ishq Vishk Rebound. In an interview with IANS, he recalled the surreal moment of dancing on the title track of the upcoming film Ishq Vishq Rebound. He said, "I couldn't have asked for a better way to be relaunched to the movie. So thank you to the makers, Rameshji, Jaya ma'am, and Nipun sir. I learned so much on set and especially loved shooting for the song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar with the original hook step."

Remembering the day when Jibraan danced the Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar from the film Ishq Vishq which was released in 2003, at his school's annual day, Jibraan said that that moment was very surreal and he is so thankful for this platform. "It's a big responsibility, and I feel honored to take forward the legacy," Khan shared.

5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up about Sharmin Segal's performance in Heeramandi

Speaking to Hindustan Times Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalled the conversation he had with Sharmin Segal. He shared, “She kept saying, ‘Mama, I’ll underplay.' I said, ‘Underplay? Are you thinking I’m going to ask you to overplay?”

Saying that he finds her “new energy” fascinating, the director added, “I know that they (the new generation of actors) love me as much. I can see it in the way (they ask me), ‘Are you happy? Should we do one more take? Can we do it one more time? Are you okay? I can see that love in their eyes. Now that’s very rare."

