Bollywood Newswrap, November 13, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan in talks for Baazigar 2, Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar OUT and more

Craving your daily dose of Bollywood gossip but missed out amid the mid-week hustle? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! From Producer Ratan Jain’s talks with Shah Rukh Khan for Baazigar 2 to Vicky Kaushal’s jaw-dropping first look as Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar, here’s your quick roundup of today’s top Bollywood news!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 13, 2024:

1. Producer Ratan Jain in talks with Shah Rukh Khan for Baazigar 2

In an exciting update, it’s been revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is in talks for Baazigar 2. Producer Ratan Jain confirmed that a sequel is definitely in the works. In a recent interview with ETimes, Jain mentioned that while discussions with SRK are ongoing, the script is still in development.

He emphasized that the film would move forward only if Khan agrees to reprise his iconic role. Jain also teased an intriguing idea for the sequel but stressed the importance of a compelling script and fresh direction to meet the high standards set by the original Baazigar. He reassured fans, saying, “We keep talking to Shah Rukh about Baazigar 2, but not much has happened, but it will definitely be made.”

2. Priyanka Chopra parties with her Citadel S2 team and daughter Malti

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra recently shared glimpses of her fun outing with the Citadel Season 2 team on Instagram. The photos show her posing with the crew at a London restaurant, holding her daughter Malti in her arms. Priyanka looked stunning in a white bodycon dress, while Malti was adorable in a black outfit.

In another picture, mother and daughter shared a sweet moment, both dressed warmly for the chilly weather. Priyanka expressed her gratitude to her dedicated team, acknowledging everyone from hairstylists to childcare, as they helped make this project a success. She ended her post with thanks to the team as she nears the completion of filming for Season 2.

3. Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar revealed

Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited collaboration with Dinesh Vijan has been revealed, with the first look from their upcoming film Mahavatar. The poster showcases Kaushal in a stunning transformation, donning long hair and holding a Trishul, promising an epic portrayal of Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

Advertisement

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film, set to release on Christmas 2026, will also feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it will bring to life the tale of the eternal warrior of dharma.

4. Subhash Ghai confirms Aitraaz 2 with director Amit Rai

Aitraaz producer Subhash Ghai has confirmed plans for a sequel, Aitraaz 2, with OMG 2 director Amit Rai at the helm, according to the Hindustan Times. Ghai praised Rai's compelling script, which tackles bold themes surrounding contemporary views on sexuality while still maintaining the social drama and intensity that made the original Aitraaz impactful.

The film will explore modern values and perspectives on sexuality, unlike the first film, which focused on workplace sexual harassment. Currently, the team is in the process of finalizing the female lead, with a shortlist in place but no final decision yet. Aitraaz 2 is expected to be a major project with strong potential, as studios have already shown keen interest.

Advertisement

5. Salman Khan’s representative denies link to The Great Indian Kapil Show amid legal notice

Amid rumors of Salman Khan facing legal trouble after a notice from the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF) accused The Great Indian Kapil Show of disrespecting Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore’s legacy and offending cultural and religious sentiments, speculation surfaced linking Salman Khan's production house to the controversy. However, his representative quickly clarified that neither the actor nor his company was involved with the Netflix show.

Salman Khan's representative has addressed the legal notice from the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation, clarifying that neither Salman Khan nor his production house, SKTV, is associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The statement also confirms that SKTV is no longer involved in the show's operations and is unaffected by the legal notice.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy coffee as they step out with daughter Vamika; VIRAL PIC from Perth takes internet by storm