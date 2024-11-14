Bollywood Newswrap, November 14, 2024: Ranveer Singh’s anniversary post for Deepika, Lawyer arrested in Shah Rukh Khan’s death threat case remanded into police custody

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Hey Bollywood fans, missed the latest buzz? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! From Ranveer’s heartwarming anniversary post for Deepika to the lawyer arrested in Shah Rukh Khan’s death threat case being remanded in custody and more – check out today’s top headlines!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 14, 2024:

1. Ranveer Singh drops adorable anniversary post for wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, with Ranveer sharing a heartfelt tribute to his wife. His post includes a series of candid pictures capturing her various moods. From laughing joyfully in a black outfit to indulging in ice cream and hot chocolate fudge, Deepika’s playful side shines through.

There are also moments of her unwinding after a gym session, relaxing in a bathrobe, and a beautiful shot of her posing in an open field. Ranveer also shared a sweet image of watching her in Piku on TV. His message reads, "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you."

2. Lawyer arrested for Shah Rukh Khan’s death threat remanded till November 18

In connection with the recent death threat against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on November 7, 2024, a lawyer from Chhattisgarh, Faizan Khan, has been arrested. Now, in a recent update, the Mumbai Court has extended his police custody until November 18, 2024, as investigations into the case intensify.

Faizan Khan, a resident of Raipur, was detained on November 12 after allegedly making the threat and demanding Rs 50 lakh from the actor. The Bandra police traced the call to his phone and apprehended him in Raipur, following a transit remand. Faizan's defense team, led by lawyers Amit and Sunil Mishra, claims his phone was stolen before the call, suggesting the threat was part of a larger conspiracy to frame him.

3. Yami Gautam says hubby Aditya Dhar has become burp expert after son’s birth

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who welcomed their son Vedavid on May 10, 2024, recently shared their experiences of parenthood. The actress expressed that she sometimes still finds it surreal to refer to Vedavid as ‘my son’, a moment that truly makes her feel the reality of motherhood. Despite Aditya's busy shooting schedule, he remains a dedicated and hands-on father, an expert at burping, and that Vedavid adores him.

She fondly described how Vedavid lights up with joy whenever he sees his father, eager to jump into his arms. Yami also praised her mother, Anjali, for her vital support in navigating motherhood, calling her an invaluable presence in their lives.

4. Jacqueliene Fernandez denies knowledge of illicit source of gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

In the ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez's legal team argued in the Delhi High Court that she was unaware the gifts she received were linked to illicit funds. Her lawyers stated that she had no knowledge of the gifts' criminal origins and had no involvement in money laundering.

The court raised concerns about whether an adult should inquire about the source of their gifts. The next hearing is set for November 26. Fernandez’s lawyer, Siddharth Agrawal, argued that while there may have been an oversight, it wasn’t a criminal act.

5. Abhishek Bachchan discusses being stuck in ‘rut of life’

Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about feeling 'stuck in the rut of life' amid rumors surrounding his divorce from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Speaking at a music launch event for I Want To Talk, he shared how life often dictates the paths we follow, whether in corporate jobs or creative careers.

Reflecting on his work with director Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek joked about the challenges of losing weight as he got older but also expressed that his experience on the film reassured him that there's room for everyone, no matter their journey.

He said, "It reassures you that there’s a little space for everybody out there. And I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life. We’re all stuck in the rut of life, we’re doing what we’re doing. Some of us have got corporate jobs, some of us are artists, and life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it."

