Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad ahead of film's release; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal has been making waves across the nation with his upcoming historical action drama Chhaava, which tells the powerful story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Recently, he was seen at the Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad, seeking divine blessings ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release.

In a viral video, Vicky Kaushal is seen wearing a pajama and shawl, performing an aarti and reciting mantras at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). Accompanied by his team, he is seen conducting a special pooja, and the heartwarming footage has captured widespread attention, making it simply unmissable.

Recently, in an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, director Laxman Utekar spoke highly of working with Vicky, particularly praising his powerful presence on set.

He shared, "There were 1500 people on our sets. Even when there is a little chaos, when Raaze (that's how Laxman Utekar refers to Vicky Kaushal) gets out of his vanity, it feels as though a lion is coming. When we used to see him in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's costume with that sword, everyone would stand in attention. No one had the guts to say anything to him because he was Raaze to us and he still is". "When he got out of his vanity, the entire crew would become quiet. That's his aura."

Meanwhile, Chhaava, the highly awaited historical drama, marks the second collaboration between Laxman Utekar and Vicky Kaushal after the 2023 rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The film stars Vicky alongside Rashmika Mandanna and features Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, Chhaava promises a gripping narrative.

Following this, Vicky will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand production Love & War, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This epic film is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026.