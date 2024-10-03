CTRL Screening: Ananya Panday chooses comfort over glam, Bobby Deol-wife Tania give couple goals; Vidya Balan, Sobhita Dhulipala and others join

Earlier this year, Ananya Panday took over the OTT space with her debut TV series, Call Me Bae. The actress was highly lauded for her portrayal of Bella (Bae) Chowdhary in Collin D'Cunha comedy-drama. After her successful stint in web, the actress is all se to entertain the audience with Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath’s thriller, CTRL co-starring Vihaan Samat. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon, it is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024. But before the audience can enjoy the movie in the comfort of their homes, the makers hosted a star-studded special screening in Mumbai.

The event was attended by some big names in the industry including the star of the film, Ananya Panday. For the screening of her OTT movie CTRL helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the actress decided to prioritize comfort over glam. She was seen arriving in her luxurious car donning a warm and fuzzy green hoodie that had cute flowers printed on it. She paired it up with a pair of beige pants and sneakers. With barely any makeup on, the actress tied her hair in a messy bun. Soon after attending the special premiere of her event, the Dream Girl 2 actress was spotted leaving Mumbai airport for an undisclosed location.

To show their support to the entire team of the upcoming movie CTRL, Animal star Bobby Deol made a stylish entry at the event. The veteran actor donned a pair of camouflage pants with a basic black t-shirt. The handsome hunk paired it up with black and white sneakers. At the screening, he was accompanied by his lively wife Tania Deol. The celebrity wife looked effortlessly stylish in her short denim pants which she paired with a white top and layered it up with a denim jacket. She rounded her look with transparent heels, basic makeup, and open hair. Giving major couple goals, they arrived holding hands and smiled lovingly at the shutterbugs.

Another couple that made heads turn at the special screening of the event was Vidya Balan and her producer husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. The senior celebs of the Indian film industry redefined couple goals by stepping together at the event. To enjoy the show, The Dirty Picture actress donned a comfortable pair of co-ords set in green with multicolored flowers and butterflies printed on them. She sported beige sports shoes with it, tied her hair in a ponytail, and styled it up with nude lips and golden hoops. As for her husband, Sid donned a striped shirt with a pair of blue denims along with brown shoes. For the unversed, Vidya will be next seen in Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is releasing this Diwali.

Joining them at the event was popular Bollywood and Tollywood star, Sobhita Dhulipala. The Ghost Stories actress is sure to impress the fashion police with her OOTN. On October 2, at the screening of CTRL, she arrived wearing a plain blue shirt with a pair of black flared pants and matching shoes. The actress styled her curly hair open and donned a wristwatch and silver hoops to complete her look.

Apart from them, celebs like Aparshakti Khurana, Kubra Sait, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, Ramesh Taurani, Kabir Khan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Karanvir Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Kim Sharma, and many others attended the screening.

