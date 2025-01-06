Deva star Shahid Kapoor brings bright smile to a female fan's face with his kind gesture; netizens shower love

Shahid Kapoor’s epic performances over the past decades have made him one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. While his performances and cute smile continue to woo his fans, the actor’s kind gesture towards others proof why he is a celebrated star. Kapoor won hearts again when he brought a bright smile to the face of a fan with his kind gesture.

On January 5, 2025, Shahid Kapoor attended the teaser launch of his upcoming movie, Deva. Soon after wrapping the event, he went to his producer Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Mumbai residence. While he was leaving the venue, the actor had a cute encounter with a female fan who couldn’t stop smiling and blushing on seeing the Jab We Met actor.

Upon spotting the shutterbugs, Shahid paused to pose for them. Soon after he was done getting clicked by paparazzi, he headed to his luxury vehicle. This is when an excited lady called him and quickly extended her hand to greet the actor. Like the gentleman that he is, the Kabir Singh actor quickly held her hand and obliged her request. In a show of respect, he even bent down to talk with the woman for a couple of seconds before leaving her with a sweet smile.

Take a look at the viral clip:

Advertisement

On Sunday, the team of Deva hosted a starry event to release the trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva. As soon as the video was dropped, Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and shared the teaser. Expressing her excitement, she opined, “Deva Alaaaaaa.” Soon after, his brother Ishaan Khatter also shared the teaser and hailed it as “Parda phaaaad.”

Actress Vidya Bala, whose husband Siddharth Roy Kapur is backing the film, also reacted to the teaser on her Instagram. She penned, “I looove this teaser #Deva aala re aala in theatres on the 31st of Jan 2025 Yayyyyyyy so so excited.” Produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.

For more updates about B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Deva Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor promises formidable action and entertainment packed in one in the commercial saga